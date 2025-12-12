Greenway Technologies Announces Term Sheet with Swift Creek, LLC

ARLINGTON, TX, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: GWTI) (“Greenway”), an advanced gas-to-liquids (“GTL”) and gas-to-hydrogen (“GTH”) technology development company, announced today that, on December 5, 2025, it signed a non-binding term sheet with Swift Creek, LLC (“SCL”), a native and veteran owned company assisting tribes to find solutions in technology and economic development with potential access to certain U.S. government subsidies and funds by virtue of its American domicile and ownership status.

The term sheet sets forth certain terms regarding the parties’ desire to have SCL purchase a patented Greenway G-Reformer™ unit and Fischer Tropsch unit to produce a minimum of five barrels per day at a site to be determined. The purchase price of this micro-plant is expected to be $16 million with Greenway retaining 20% of the agreed offtake from the production of liquid hydrocarbons and other liquids. The term sheet also contemplates SCL acting as a representative of Greenway to promote, market and identify potential customers/purchasers of such systems on behalf of Greenway in return for agreed-upon commissions. Greenway expects to negotiate definitive documentation with SCL pertaining to the term sheet by the first quarter of 2026.

In a statement, Doug Cogan, Chief Executive Officer of Greenway, said, “Greenway Technologies has been working diligently on research and development for over 10 years to develop and patent processes and procedures to perfect innovative and clean gas-to-liquid and gas-to-hydrogen solutions. Because natural gas is available across the globe, we believe the winning GTL solution is the one that can produce valuable liquids and hydrocarbons at the final site where it is utilized without carbon generation into the atmosphere. We believe the relationship that Kevin Jones, our Executive Vice President of Sales, has developed with SCL has been invaluable and is the reason the partnership between our two companies has progressed. We are excited for our shareholders as we move our focus from pre-revenue (R&D) to commercialization. By using our technology in conjunction with SCL’s projects, we expect that the G-Reformer™ units can be configured to not only produce valuable liquid hydrocarbons, but also synthetic diesel blend stock, jet fuel, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and valuable tech water.”

Mr. Cogan added, “Greenway has been investigating the implementation of additional technology for a variety of purposes. Greenway continues to diligently research and develop patent processes and procedures for clean gas-to-hydrogen solutions. Our research and development has shown the conversion of natural gas (CH4) to hydrogen gas (H2) can be accomplished efficiently. However, widespread use to convert H2 into marketable liquids or electricity has been limited due to the prohibitive cost to liquify and transport the H2. We are focused on a more efficient process to commercialize. Greenway and SCL are collaborating in the utilization of using the G-Reformer™ to produce methanol, a liquid fuel, in areas where removal of the offtake is efficiently accomplished as a single liquid. Methanol is emerging as a clean burning hydrocarbon fuel, which may have substantial value if created with a low-carbon emitting process. Renewable methanol is in large demand at premium prices due to worldwide interest in lower carbon standards.”

Michael Stopp, Managing Partner of Swift Creek LLC, stated, “Over the past 18 months, I’ve gained tremendous confidence not just in the technology itself, but also in the evolving leadership at Greenway. Greenway’s commitment to innovation, recent leadership changes, and research and development partnership(s) have strengthened our collaboration and aligned our shared vision for sustainable business growth. Our partnership underscores Swift Creek’s dedication to embracing forward-thinking solutions and strong organizational leadership across all its ventures. We believe this technology will change the way we think about natural gas going forward.” Mr. Stopp added. “Because Greenway’s cutting-edge reformer technology can also address the challenges of stranded natural gas wells, it will be especially important in Indian country. Many tribes have an abundance of natural resources, but face challenges in getting those resources to market.”

About Greenway Technologies, Inc.

Based in Arlington, Texas, Greenway, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Greenway Innovative Energy, Inc., is engaged in the research and development of proprietary GTL and GTH syngas conversion systems that can be scaled to meet oil and gas field production requirements, or the requirements of various processes where natural gas is produced or available. Greenway’s patented technology has been integrated into its recently completed first-generation commercial G-Reformer™ unit, a unique component used to convert natural gas into synthesis gas (a mixture of Hydrogen and Carbon Monoxide). In the case of hydrogen creation, an additional new technology, the H-Reformer™, has been developed which creates synthesis gas consisting of Hydrogen gas and CO2. When combined with an FT reactor and catalyst, G-Reformer™ units can be deployed to process a variety of natural gas streams, including pipeline gas, associated gas, flared gas, vented gas, coal-bed methane, and biomass to produce fuels including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and methanol as well as valuable chemical outputs. When derived from natural gas, these fuels are incrementally cleaner than conventionally produced oil-based fuels.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, are forward-looking statements. These statements are only current predictions or expectations, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Greenway’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in subsequent filings with, or submissions to, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as otherwise required by law, Greenway disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

Doug Cogan, Chief Executive Officer of Greenway Technologies, Inc.

Investors & Analysts Contact:

Greenway Investor Relations

ir@gwtechinc.com

SEC filings can be found at:

https://gwtechinc.com/SEC-filings

For more information, visit GWTI’s website: www.gwtechinc.com