Analysis of the Test & Measurement Equipment Market for Silicon Photonics & CPO, 2025-2032 - Increasing Demand for High-Precision Optical Testing in Data Center Interconnects

For stakeholders navigating the fast-evolving landscape of optical technologies, the Test & Measurement Equipment for Silicon Photonics & Co-Packaged Optics Market is becoming crucial in ensuring device performance and market readiness. Senior decision-makers face increasing pressure to deploy precision tools and robust strategies as complexity and integration escalate across industries.

Market Snapshot: Test & Measurement Equipment for Silicon Photonics & Co-Packaged Optics

The global market for test and measurement equipment in silicon photonics and co-packaged optics is entering a sustained growth phase. Market size is projected to rise from USD 1.28 billion in 2024 to USD 1.36 billion in 2025 and is set to reach USD 2.04 billion by 2032, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.91%. This expansion reflects not just greater device complexity but also urgent capacity demands in data-intensive sectors such as data centers, telecommunications, automotive, and defense.

Scope & Segmentation

This research provides a comprehensive analysis across multiple dimensions, covering product types, end-users, and geographies. Key segments include:

Type : Measurement equipment such as electrical probing systems, impedance analyzers, optical characterization systems, power meters, and spectrometers; and test equipment including bit error rate testers (BERT), optical power meters, optical spectrum analyzers (OSA), optical time domain reflectometers (OTDR), oscilloscopes, and signal integrity analyzers.

: Measurement equipment such as electrical probing systems, impedance analyzers, optical characterization systems, power meters, and spectrometers; and test equipment including bit error rate testers (BERT), optical power meters, optical spectrum analyzers (OSA), optical time domain reflectometers (OTDR), oscilloscopes, and signal integrity analyzers. Testing Stage : Die-level testing (die sort handlers, integrated test systems, probe stations); final product/system testing (integrated test systems, package handlers); in-line production testing (die sort handlers, integrated test systems, package handlers, probe stations); package-level testing (integrated test systems, package handlers); R&D/prototype testing (integrated test systems, package handlers, probe stations); wafer-level testing (base wafer test, stacked wafer test).

: Die-level testing (die sort handlers, integrated test systems, probe stations); final product/system testing (integrated test systems, package handlers); in-line production testing (die sort handlers, integrated test systems, package handlers, probe stations); package-level testing (integrated test systems, package handlers); R&D/prototype testing (integrated test systems, package handlers, probe stations); wafer-level testing (base wafer test, stacked wafer test). End-User : Aerospace and defense (optical communication systems, radar and sensing systems), automotive (optical sensors, autonomous vehicle communication systems), consumer electronics (wearable device data transmission, smart devices, optical interconnects), semiconductors (chip manufacturers, optical IC manufacturers, foundries), and telecommunications (data centers, optical network operators).

: Aerospace and defense (optical communication systems, radar and sensing systems), automotive (optical sensors, autonomous vehicle communication systems), consumer electronics (wearable device data transmission, smart devices, optical interconnects), semiconductors (chip manufacturers, optical IC manufacturers, foundries), and telecommunications (data centers, optical network operators). Distribution Channel : Offline and online, including company websites and e-commerce platforms.

: Offline and online, including company websites and e-commerce platforms. Geographic Regions: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Israel, South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya); Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan).

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Advanced test and measurement solutions are foundational to quality assurance, enabling organizations to accelerate development cycles while ensuring device reliability in high-density integration environments.

Integration of AI-driven diagnostics, modular hardware, and cloud-native analytics is helping firms future-proof testing infrastructure and enhance operational efficiency across silicon photonics and co-packaged optics applications.

Adoption of new industry standards and higher data rates has prompted the development of next-generation measurement tools, such as specialized bit error rate testers and optical domain reflectometers.

Strategic collaborations between equipment vendors, research bodies, and industry consortia are central to the accelerated validation of emerging device architectures and protocols, enabling early adoption of leading-edge form factors.

Segment dynamics signal growing opportunities for original equipment manufacturers, component suppliers, and data center operators to differentiate through innovation-focused investments and agile supply chain strategies.

Why This Report Matters

Supports informed strategic investments in test and measurement infrastructure for expanding silicon photonics and co-packaged optics operations.

Offers guidance on adapting to evolving standards, compliance, and integration challenges across high-growth application sectors and regions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

Market Insights



Expansion of multi-parameter characterization techniques to address complex co-packaged optics issues

Development of scalable wafer-level testing solutions to improve throughput in silicon photonics fabrication

Utilization of high-bandwidth test equipment to support next-generation silicon photonics data rates

Growing integration of machine learning algorithms to predict device performance in photonics testing

Adoption of advanced calibration methods to enhance measurement accuracy in photonics testing equipment

Rising shift toward automated testing systems to accelerate silicon photonics device validation

Increasing demand for high-precision optical testing in data center interconnects

Innovations in compact and portable measurement tools for on-site photonics testing

Growing adoption of real-time monitoring and diagnostic techniques in photonics manufacturing

Advancements in integrated silicon photonics for enhanced sensor accuracy and speed

The companies profiled in this Test & Measurement Equipment for Silicon Photonics & co-packaged Optics market report include:

ANRITSU CORPORATION

Bruker Corporation

Chroma ATE Inc.

Coherent Corp.

Dimension Technology CO., LTD.

EXFO Inc.

FeedLiTech

FormFactor, Inc.

Intel Corporation

JENOPTIK AG

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Laser Components GmbH

Luna Innovations Incorporated

OptoSigma Corporation

Quantifi Photonics Ltd.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Santec Holdings Corporation

Synopsys, Inc.

Teradyne, Inc.

Thorlabs, Inc.

Viavi Solutions Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

MPI Corporation

ficonTEC Service GmbH

