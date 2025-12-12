Global Functional Safety Market Worth $9 Billion by 2032: Anticipate Regulatory Shifts, Emerging Failure Modes, and New Digital Threats

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Safety Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As organizations modernize industrial systems, high-integrity functional safety strategies are now critical for reducing risk and ensuring compliance. This report delivers actionable insight into the evolving global functional safety market, guiding leaders navigating changing regulations, technology adoption, and shifting supply chains.

Functional Safety Market Snapshot

The functional safety market grew from USD 5.81 billion in 2024 to USD 6.12 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.99 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.60%. This growth is driven by escalating regulatory scrutiny, increased adoption of advanced control and automation systems, and a wider push for operational resilience across sectors.

Market Insights



Adoption of AI-driven predictive analytics to enhance automotive functional safety processes

Integration of functional safety compliance with cybersecurity standards in industrial systems

Emerging role of digital twins in accelerating functional safety validation and simulation workflows

Shift towards model-based systems engineering in functional safety for next-generation EV platforms

Growing demand for certification automation tools in compliance with updated ISO 26262 automotive safety processes

Real-time edge computing architectures enhancing failsafe monitoring in industrial functional safety applications

Increasing adoption of SIL 3 and SIL 4 systems in high-risk industries

Growing use of wireless sensor networks for flexible gas detection solutions

Emergence of cloud-based functional safety solutions for scalable safety management

Integration of functional safety with IIoT and AI for real-time hazard monitoring

Scope & Segmentation

Offerings: Devices (actuators, emergency stop devices, programmable safety systems, safety controllers/modules/relays, safety sensors, safety switches, valves), Services (design, engineering and maintenance, testing, inspection, certification, training, consulting), and System solutions (burner management, distributed control, emergency shutdown, fire & gas monitoring, high integrity pressure protection, supervisory control & data acquisition, turbomachinery control).

Devices (actuators, emergency stop devices, programmable safety systems, safety controllers/modules/relays, safety sensors, safety switches, valves), Services (design, engineering and maintenance, testing, inspection, certification, training, consulting), and System solutions (burner management, distributed control, emergency shutdown, fire & gas monitoring, high integrity pressure protection, supervisory control & data acquisition, turbomachinery control). Technology: Cybersecurity (data encryption, network security, system security), Embedded Systems (field programmable gate arrays, microcontrollers, real-time operating systems), Wireless Connectivity (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Zigbee).

Cybersecurity (data encryption, network security, system security), Embedded Systems (field programmable gate arrays, microcontrollers, real-time operating systems), Wireless Connectivity (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Zigbee). End User Industry: Aerospace, automotive (commercial vehicles, passenger cars), construction, energy & power systems (power transmission, renewable energy), healthcare (healthcare IT, medical devices), industrial equipment (control systems, robotic systems), medical & pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, and railways.

Aerospace, automotive (commercial vehicles, passenger cars), construction, energy & power systems (power transmission, renewable energy), healthcare (healthcare IT, medical devices), industrial equipment (control systems, robotic systems), medical & pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, and railways. Customer Type: Aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with differing requirements for service lifecycle and value chain integration.

Aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with differing requirements for service lifecycle and value chain integration. Regions: Americas (including United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (with countries such as United Kingdom, Germany, United Arab Emirates, South Africa), and Asia-Pacific (including China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea).

Key Takeaways for Decision-Makers

Technological convergence-particularly between digital transformation and safety engineering-demands cross-functional collaboration to manage increasing system complexity and new risk vectors.

Industry 4.0 integration, including embedded machine learning and predictive diagnostics, unlocks maintenance optimization, but requires robust validation for deterministic safety performance.

End-to-end supply chain traceability and transparent compliance processes are imperative to maintain procurement agility and regulatory alignment in globalized production environments.

Application diversity across sectors like autonomous vehicles, renewable energy, and pharmaceutical manufacturing elevates the strategic necessity of adaptable, integrated safety architectures.

Role-specific training and lifecycle consulting are gaining prominence as customers seek ongoing support for system upgrades and compliance management.

Why This Report Matters to Industry Leaders

Enables executive teams to anticipate regulatory shifts, emerging failure modes, and new digital threats in the functional safety space.

Delivers targeted segmentation and vendor analysis to inform partnership, sourcing, and compliance strategies across core industries.

Empowers leaders to align safety, cybersecurity, and operations, supporting business resilience and innovation while controlling operational risk.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $8.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

The companies profiled in this Functional Safety market report include:

ABB Ltd.

Balluff Automation India Pvt. Ltd.

Banner Engineering Corp.

DEKRA SE

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Intertek Group PLC

Johnson Controls International PLC

Mogas Industries, Inc.

Omron Electronics, LLC

Panasonic Corporation

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schlumberger Limited

Schneider Electric SE

SGS Group

SICK AG

Siemens AG

TUV SUD AG

Velan Inc. by Flowserve Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

