Lessing’s Hospitality Group Partners with Catholic Health to Launch Shoreline Café Across Long Island Hospitals

Long Island, NY, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lessing’s Hospitality Group, a family-owned company with 135 years of experience creating meaningful moments through food and hospitality, has partnered with Catholic Health to provide café services for guests and staff across five of the Long Island health system’s hospitals.

Under the new agreement, Lessing’s Hospitality Group will operate the newly branded Shoreline Café within St. Catherine of Siena Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital, Mercy Hospital, St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center, and Good Samaritan University Hospital. The Shoreline Café will redefine hospital dining through chef-driven menus, seasonal ingredients, and a welcoming space where visitors and healthcare professionals can relax, refuel, and connect.

“This partnership reflects our shared belief that food has the power to make a difference in people’s daily lives,” said Kevin Lessing, Executive Vice President. “We’re excited to work alongside Catholic Health to create spaces where families, faculty, and staff can enjoy meals that are both satisfying and thoughtfully prepared.”

“Catholic Health hospitals have always been committed to providing care in every aspect of the patient and guest experience,” said Gary Havican, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Catholic Health. “Partnering with Lessing’s Hospitality Group allows us to elevate our dining spaces with a focus on quality and community. The Shoreline Café will offer our staff and guests a welcoming place to relax and recharge with fresh, wholesome food served with genuine hospitality.”

The Shoreline Café partnership marks a meaningful expansion of Lessing’s presence on Long Island, reflecting its enduring commitment to community relationships built on trust, consistency, and remarkable hospitality.

For more information, visit www.lessings.com or follow Lessing’s Hospitality Group on social media.

About Lessing’s Hospitality Group

Lessing’s Hospitality Group, established in 1890, is a family-owned company with a legacy of excellence in catering, restaurants, and food service operations across the Northeast and Florida. With 135 years of history, Lessing’s continues to bring innovation, quality, and heartfelt hospitality to every guest experience.

About Catholic Health

Catholic Health is an integrated system encompassing some of the region’s finest health and human services agencies. The health system has over 17,000 employees, six acute care hospitals, three nursing homes, a home health service, hospice and a network of physician practices. Under the sponsorship of the Diocese of Rockville Centre, Catholic Health serves hundreds of thousands of Long Islanders each year, providing care that extends from the beginning of life to helping people live their final years in comfort, grace and dignity. For more information, visit: https://www.catholichealthli.org.

Contact Info



Nicole Castillo

nicole@wordhampton.com

+1 631-329-0050