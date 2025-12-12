Syringe Pumps Industry Intelligence Report 2025-2032: Focus on Product Types, Material Types, Mode of Operation, End Users, Regions, Groups, Countries

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Syringe Pumps Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Syringe Pumps Market has shown impressive growth, expanding from USD 4.39 billion in 2024 to USD 4.58 billion in 2025, with projections indicating a growth trajectory leading to USD 6.29 billion by 2032. Driven by the need for precision in infusion therapy, the adoption of innovative syringe pump technologies is elevating patient safety and operational efficiency across healthcare settings. Increased demand for precision dosing, fueled by advancements in pump design and sensor integration, is transforming care delivery in critical care and ambulatory environments.

Technological Advancements and Market Expansion

Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting precision infusion devices to enhance treatment outcomes. Syringe pumps are now vital in delivering controlled medication doses, such as analgesics, antibiotics, and hormonal therapies. As the healthcare landscape shifts towards minimally invasive procedures and personalized medicine, there is a growing need for accurate flow control mechanisms. This trend is further supported by the expansion of home healthcare services and the rise of telemedicine, allowing patients to manage complex therapies remotely.

Digital Transformation and IoT Integration

Digital transformation has significantly reshaped the syringe pump industry over the past decade, with connected platforms and cloud-based solutions enabling remote monitoring and device management. Integration with hospital information systems allows clinicians to efficiently track infusion parameters and intervene when necessary. The rise of the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) has promoted real-time telemetry, empowering healthcare teams with advanced analytics to optimize therapy regimens. Devices equipped with smart sensors are becoming essential components of autonomous drug delivery systems.

Key Takeaways from This Report

Syringe pumps are crucial in advancing precision infusion therapy and enhancing patient safety.

Technological advancements, such as IoT integration, are instrumental in driving innovation and improving clinical outcomes.

The response to tariff adjustments involves strategic sourcing and inventory management to maintain cost efficiency.

Localized production and strategic alliances in high-growth markets are key to capturing emerging opportunities.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $6.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Integration of IoT connectivity enabling remote monitoring and predictive maintenance for syringe pumps

5.2. Adoption of smart infusion pump platforms with built-in drug libraries and dose error reduction software

5.3. Development of battery-operated compact wearable syringe pumps for ambulatory and home infusion therapies

5.4. Utilization of AI-driven flow rate optimization algorithms to minimize overinfusion and underinfusion risks

5.5. Emergence of multi-channel syringe pump systems supporting simultaneous infusion of multiple therapies

5.6. Focus on antimicrobial and biocompatible materials to reduce infection risks in long-term infusion devices

5.7. Implementation of cybersecurity frameworks protecting networked syringe pumps from unauthorized access

5.8. Regulatory push towards interoperability standards for seamless integration with electronic health records



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Syringe Pumps Market, by Product Type

8.1. Infusion

8.2. Withdrawal



9. Syringe Pumps Market, by Material Type

9.1. Glass

9.2. Plastic

9.3. Stainless



10. Syringe Pumps Market, by Mode of Operation

10.1. Electronic

10.2. Manual



11. Syringe Pumps Market, by End User

11.1. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

11.2. Food & Beverage

11.3. Home Healthcare

11.4. Hospitals & Clinics

11.5. Pharmaceutical

11.6. Research Institutes



12. Syringe Pumps Market, by Region

12.1. Americas

12.1.1. North America

12.1.2. Latin America

12.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

12.2.1. Europe

12.2.2. Middle East

12.2.3. Africa

12.3. Asia-Pacific



13. Syringe Pumps Market, by Group

13.1. ASEAN

13.2. GCC

13.3. European Union

13.4. BRICS

13.5. G7

13.6. NATO



14. Syringe Pumps Market, by Country

14.1. United States

14.2. Canada

14.3. Mexico

14.4. Brazil

14.5. United Kingdom

14.6. Germany

14.7. France

14.8. Russia

14.9. Italy

14.10. Spain

14.11. China

14.12. India

14.13. Japan

14.14. Australia

14.15. South Korea



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis

15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix

15.3. Competitive Analysis



The companies profiled in this Syringe Pumps market report include:

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cavro Scientific Instruments by Tecan Group Ltd.

Cetoni GmbH

Chemyx, Inc.

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC

Danaher Corporation

Fresenius Kabi AG

GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc.

Hamilton & Company Limited.

Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc.

IMI plc

Isco by Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Merck KGaA

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Terumo Corporation

The New Era Pump Systems, Inc.

World Precision Instruments GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kne7x8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment