Notification on transactions concluded by a person associated to a management body of Grigeo Group AB

Grigeo Group AB has received a notification on transactions in issuer's securities concluded by a legal entity associated to a management body of Grigeo Group AB (see attachments).
Tomas Jozonis
Chief Executive Officer
+370 5 243 5801
Attachment
| Source: Grigeo Group AB Grigeo Group AB
Grigeo Group AB has received a notification on transactions in issuer's securities concluded by a legal entity associated to a management body of Grigeo Group AB (see attachments).
Tomas Jozonis
Chief Executive Officer
+370 5 243 5801
Attachment
Over 9 months of 2025, Grigeo Group AB company group (hereinafter – the Group), consisting of Grigeo Group AB, Grigeo Packaging UAB, Grigeo Baltwood UAB, Grigeo Klaipėda AB, Mena Pak AT, Grigeo...Read More
CORRECTION: more detailed notification On October 1, 2025 Grigeo Group AB subsidiary Grigeo Hygiene UAB has successfully completed the transaction and acquired 100% of the shares in the German...Read More