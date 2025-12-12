Notification on transactions concluded by a person associated to a management body of Grigeo Group AB

 | Source: Grigeo Group AB Grigeo Group AB

Grigeo Group AB has received a notification on transactions in issuer's securities concluded by a legal entity associated to a management body of Grigeo Group AB (see attachments).

Tomas Jozonis
Chief Executive Officer
+370 5 243 5801

Attachment


Attachments

Notification on manager transactions 12.2025

