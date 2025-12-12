Tesla, BYD, BMW, and Volkswagen Lead the Charge in a $1.96 Trillion Electric Mobility Boom by 2034

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Mobility Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electric mobility market, encompassing the historic period from 2019 to 2024 and the forecast period up to 2029 and into 2034, presents rapid growth dynamics. In 2024, the market's value was nearly $581.14 billion, showing a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.67% since 2019. Projections indicate that the market will surge from $581.15 billion in 2024 to $1.07 trillion in 2029, exhibiting a growth rate of 12.99%. By 2034, it's expected to reach approximately $1.96 trillion with a CAGR of 12.89%.
This report delves into the largest and fastest-growing segments of the electric mobility market. It evaluates market size, characteristics, growth trends, and provides a competitive landscape analysis. Comprehensive segmentation by product type, drive, battery, and end-user is included, alongside regional and country breakdowns. The report equips industry players with strategic insights necessary for market positioning and growth.
Driving this growth are factors like the rising demand for sustainable transportation, increasing fuel costs, supportive government policies, and incentives boosting the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). Meanwhile, challenges such as limited driving range, regulatory uncertainties, and the impact of global trade dynamics could pose hurdles.
The report comprehensively covers the following chapters:
- Introduction and Market Characteristics - Detailed segmentation and industry definitions.
- Key Trends - Identifies major trends and future developments.
- Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework - PESTEL analysis, growth forecasts, and market drivers and restraints.
- Regional and Country Analysis - Market values, growth, and share comparisons.
- Market Segmentation - Extensive analysis by product, drive, battery, and end-user.
- Regional Market Size and Growth - Deep dive into regional market dynamics and forecasts.
- Competitive Landscape - Profiles leading market players and shares.
- Competitive Benchmarking - Comparative financials of major market players.
- Competitive Dashboard - Overview of the competitive scenario.
- Key Mergers and Acquisitions - Insights into market-shaping transactions.
- Recent Developments - Updates on recent innovations and market changes.
- Market Opportunities and Strategies - Strategies for seizing growth opportunities.
- Conclusions and Recommendations - Strategic recommendations for electric mobility providers.
- Appendix - Additional data, codes, and abbreviations.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|485
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$581.14 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$1960 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this Electric Mobility market report include:
- BYD Company Ltd
- Volkswagen AG
- Tesla Inc.
- BMW Group
- General Motors Company
- Hyundai Motor Company
- NIO Inc.
- Ford Motor Company
- XPeng Inc.
- Li Auto
- Segway
- Green SM
- Dodai
- JATCO Ltd
- Kawasaki Motors, Ltd
- Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
- Hero Electric
- FUJIKO Co., Ltd.
- Yadea Group Holdings Ltd
- TAILG
- BYD
- Xiaomi Corporation
- SUNRA
- Niu Technologies
- Xiaomi Inc.
- Wuxi Shenyun Technology Development Co., Ltd.
- Komaki Electric Vehicle
- RattanIndia Enterprises Limited
- Revolt Motors
- Hero Electric
- POSCO Daewoo
- Samchuly Bicycle
- F6S
- Dynem
- Alton Sports
- Elesco
- Rooder
- Stellantis NV
- Volvo Group
- Mercedes-Benz Group AG
- Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
- Lotus Cars Limited
- Volkswagen Group
- Aehra Automobili Srl
- Ferrari S.p.A.
- Tesla
- Audi AG
- Energica Motor Company
- MMR Bikes
- Pure Electric Limited
- Classic Legends
- Peugeot Motocycles
- McLaren
- NIU Bristol
- ET Bikes.co.uk
- First Mile
- Zosh
- Red Electric
- Canyon
- emco electro scooters GmbH
- Velobike
- BH Bikes
- Lapierre
- Narbonne Loisirs
- Gepida
- Eleek
- Volvo Group
- Skoda Auto a.s.
- Aptiv PLC
- Chery international
- Jameel Motors
- Geely Global
- Porsche Romania
- ElectroMobility Poland (EMP)
- Volta Trucks
- Solaris Bus & Coach
- Melex
- CEZ Group
- El Car
- Atlassib
- Rimac Automobili
- Kia Slovakia
- Samsung SDI Hungary
- Mitsubishi Motors
- Nissan Motor Corporation
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Mazda
- Cadillac
- Trek Bicycle Corporation
- Amflow Bicycles Co. Ltd.
- VinFast LLC
- Zero Motorcycles Inc
- General Motors Company
- Rivian Automotive Inc.
- Lucid Motors
- Nikola Corporation
- Apollo Scooters
- Can-Am
- UNIVELO
- RIZON Canada
- Segway Inc.
- Lion Electric Company
- GreenPower Motor Company
- Fiat
- BYD Company
- Stellantis
- Great Wall Motor (GWM)
- Dafra Motors
- Corven Motors
- Totem Bikes
- Grupo La Emilia
- Caloi
- Bravo Motor Company
- General Motors
- Renault Group
- Volkswagen
- Chery (Caoa Chery)
- Sero Electric
- Quantum Motors
- SAIC Motor (MG Motors)
- Geely (incl. Zeekr)
- Renault Group
- Ceer
- NIO
- EXEED
- Togg
- Careem
- Arada
- Tier
- Lucid Group
- Volvo Trucks
- Volta Motorbikes
- Booomers
- Ampersand
- Kiira Motors
- Sway Motorsports
- Arrow Electronics, Inc.
- Al Tayar Automotive
- Roxettes Motors
- EV Africa
