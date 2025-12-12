Tesla, BYD, BMW, and Volkswagen Lead the Charge in a $1.96 Trillion Electric Mobility Boom by 2034

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Mobility Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric mobility market, encompassing the historic period from 2019 to 2024 and the forecast period up to 2029 and into 2034, presents rapid growth dynamics. In 2024, the market's value was nearly $581.14 billion, showing a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.67% since 2019. Projections indicate that the market will surge from $581.15 billion in 2024 to $1.07 trillion in 2029, exhibiting a growth rate of 12.99%. By 2034, it's expected to reach approximately $1.96 trillion with a CAGR of 12.89%.

This report delves into the largest and fastest-growing segments of the electric mobility market. It evaluates market size, characteristics, growth trends, and provides a competitive landscape analysis. Comprehensive segmentation by product type, drive, battery, and end-user is included, alongside regional and country breakdowns. The report equips industry players with strategic insights necessary for market positioning and growth.

Driving this growth are factors like the rising demand for sustainable transportation, increasing fuel costs, supportive government policies, and incentives boosting the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). Meanwhile, challenges such as limited driving range, regulatory uncertainties, and the impact of global trade dynamics could pose hurdles.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a global perspective with in-depth coverage of 15 key geographies.

Understand the market dynamics post-COVID-19 and its trajectory of recovery.

Develop strategies based on detailed regional and country-specific data.

Identify lucrative growth segments for potential investments.

Leverage forecast data and market trends to outperform competitors.

Understand customer preferences with the latest market research findings.

Benchmark your performance against industry leaders.

Enhance strategizing through the interrelationships between key data sets.

Use the report to support high-quality internal and external presentations.

The report comprehensively covers the following chapters:

Introduction and Market Characteristics - Detailed segmentation and industry definitions.

Key Trends - Identifies major trends and future developments.

Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework - PESTEL analysis, growth forecasts, and market drivers and restraints.

Regional and Country Analysis - Market values, growth, and share comparisons.

Market Segmentation - Extensive analysis by product, drive, battery, and end-user.

Regional Market Size and Growth - Deep dive into regional market dynamics and forecasts.

Competitive Landscape - Profiles leading market players and shares.

Competitive Benchmarking - Comparative financials of major market players.

Competitive Dashboard - Overview of the competitive scenario.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions - Insights into market-shaping transactions.

Recent Developments - Updates on recent innovations and market changes.

Market Opportunities and Strategies - Strategies for seizing growth opportunities.

Conclusions and Recommendations - Strategic recommendations for electric mobility providers.

Appendix - Additional data, codes, and abbreviations.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 485 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $581.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1960 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.9% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Electric Mobility market report include:

BYD Company Ltd

Volkswagen AG

Tesla Inc.

BMW Group

General Motors Company

Hyundai Motor Company

NIO Inc.

Ford Motor Company

XPeng Inc.

Li Auto

Segway

Green SM

Dodai

JATCO Ltd

Kawasaki Motors, Ltd

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Hero Electric

FUJIKO Co., Ltd.

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd

TAILG

BYD

Xiaomi Corporation

SUNRA

Niu Technologies

Xiaomi Inc.

Wuxi Shenyun Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Komaki Electric Vehicle

RattanIndia Enterprises Limited

Revolt Motors

Hero Electric

POSCO Daewoo

Samchuly Bicycle

F6S

Dynem

Alton Sports

Elesco

Rooder

Stellantis NV

Volvo Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Lotus Cars Limited

Volkswagen Group

Aehra Automobili Srl

Ferrari S.p.A.

Tesla

Audi AG

Energica Motor Company

MMR Bikes

Pure Electric Limited

Classic Legends

Peugeot Motocycles

McLaren

NIU Bristol

ET Bikes.co.uk

First Mile

Zosh

Red Electric

Canyon

emco electro scooters GmbH

Velobike

BH Bikes

Lapierre

Narbonne Loisirs

Gepida

Eleek

Volvo Group

Skoda Auto a.s.

Aptiv PLC

Chery international

Jameel Motors

Geely Global

Porsche Romania

ElectroMobility Poland (EMP)

Volta Trucks

Solaris Bus & Coach

Melex

CEZ Group

El Car

Atlassib

Rimac Automobili

Kia Slovakia

Samsung SDI Hungary

Mitsubishi Motors

Nissan Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

Mazda

Cadillac

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Amflow Bicycles Co. Ltd.

VinFast LLC

Zero Motorcycles Inc

General Motors Company

Rivian Automotive Inc.

Lucid Motors

Nikola Corporation

Apollo Scooters

Can-Am

UNIVELO

RIZON Canada

Segway Inc.

Lion Electric Company

GreenPower Motor Company

Fiat

BYD Company

Stellantis

Great Wall Motor (GWM)

Dafra Motors

Corven Motors

Totem Bikes

Grupo La Emilia

Caloi

Bravo Motor Company

General Motors

Renault Group

Volkswagen

Chery (Caoa Chery)

Sero Electric

Quantum Motors

SAIC Motor (MG Motors)

Geely (incl. Zeekr)

Renault Group

Ceer

NIO

EXEED

Togg

Careem

Arada

Tier

Lucid Group

Volvo Trucks

Volta Motorbikes

Booomers

Ampersand

Kiira Motors

Sway Motorsports

Arrow Electronics, Inc.

Al Tayar Automotive

Roxettes Motors

EV Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nu2zpm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment