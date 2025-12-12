Dominican Republic’s Free Zone Sector Reaches 200,000 Jobs and Strengthens Its Role in Nearshoring

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dominican Republic has reached an important milestone in its productive strategy: employment in the free zone sector has surpassed 200,134 direct jobs, the highest level ever recorded. The announcement was made during an event with the participation of the President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, the Minister of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs, Ito Bisonó, and invited representatives from the free zone, manufacturing and export sectors.

Altogether, this activity is estimated to support more than 460,000 direct and indirect jobs, confirming its importance within the country’s formal labor market. Companies operating under this regime generate opportunities in 28 provinces, reinforcing traditional industrial hubs while contributing to the growth of new regional poles.

Regarding trade performance, exports associated with the regime reached approximately US$8.6 billion in 2024, led by industries such as medical devices, electronics, textiles and global services. This result reflects both the diversification of the country’s export base and the increasing sophistication of the operations that have chosen the Dominican Republic as a long term production location.

The employment profile within these operations is also evolving. Companies are creating more technical and specialized positions, expanding professional opportunities for Dominican talent. Women continue to play a central role, representing more than half of the workforce, making this model one of the most relevant platforms for women’s economic participation.

Investment trends strengthen this outlook. Accumulated capital in free zone operations now exceeds US$7.7 billion, supported by companies that value the country’s stability, competitiveness and strategic location for serving the United States and global markets. The development of new industrial parks, facility expansions and additional productive space demonstrates sustained confidence in the Dominican Republic as a long term investment destination.

Taken together, these results confirm that the free zone framework is not only a generator of employment and exports, but also a key pillar for attracting investment related to nearshoring, advanced manufacturing and global services.

For global companies seeking a reliable, cost competitive and strategically located production base, the Dominican Republic offers a proven model with sustained growth, skilled talent and an environment that continues to attract long term investment.

