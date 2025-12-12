CLIQ Digital AG / Keyword(s): Miscellaneous

CLIQ Digital AG: CLIQ Digital AG plans transfer to the Basic Board of the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

12. Dec 2025 / 17:14 CET/CEST

CLIQ Digital AG plans transfer to the Basic Board of the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Düsseldorf, 12 December 2025 – Today, the management board of CLIQ Digital AG (“Company”) resolved with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board that the Company’s shares shall only be included to trading in the Basic Board of the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company will therefore shortly terminate the inclusion of its shares to trading in the Scale segment of the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Trading of the Company’s shares in the Scale segment will cease three months after termination, i.e., on or about 16 March 2026.

After cessation of trading in the Scale segment, the Company’s shares remain tradable via the electronic trading system XETRA.

The cancellation of inclusion of the Company’s shares to trading in the Scale segment is intended to reduce costs and administrative burden and thus free up resources that were previously tied up by the additional requirements in the Scale segment. These resources can be used in the future for the Company's operational development and strategic growth. The planned termination is also based on considerations of the German legislator to introduce additional delisting requirements for the Scale segment as an SME growth market which would not apply to the Basic Board as a non-qualified open market segment.

