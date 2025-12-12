DALLAS, TX, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRH Landscapes LLC announced the introduction of landscape architecture services across additional North Dallas communities. The Dallas‑based firm authorized this release and is the primary media contact. The rollout extends planning and documentation capabilities to Addison, Plano, Richardson, Lake Highlands, Highland Park, University Park, Carrollton, Farmers Branch, Valley Ranch, Prestonwood, Vickery Meadow, and Far North Dallas.

The expanded service focuses on planning and documentation for large properties where landscapes function as civic and commercial infrastructure. Scope includes concept development, site analysis, grading and drainage documentation, planting design, irrigation coordination, and construction detailing. These components support corporate campuses, retail districts, healthcare facilities, educational sites, municipal parks, streetscapes, and other public spaces that strike a balance between function, appearance, and long-term care.

The decision responds to demand from property managers and public institutions for integrated planning that aligns drawings with field execution. Early choices involving soils, stormwater strategies, and plant palettes shape irrigation efficiency, maintenance, and user comfort. Addressing these factors in the design phase reduces rework, improves cost predictability, and positions projects to perform under North Texas conditions once construction is complete.

SRH Landscapes LLC will emphasize clear, buildable documents that support permitting and coordination. Deliverables include CAD plan sheets and details, plant schedules tailored to local climate and soil conditions, and specifications for paving, edging, and materials suitable for commercial loading. Submittals will reflect accessibility requirements and local tree and landscape ordinances as applicable, helping contractors and owners coordinate scope during procurement and construction.

The program integrates regionally appropriate sustainability practices. Plans will prioritize native and climate‑adapted species, water‑conserving irrigation, and measures that limit heat buildup on hard surfaces. Where warranted, details may incorporate bioswales, rain gardens, and permeable paving to support stormwater performance. The objective is to create outdoor environments that tolerate drought, respond to intense rainfall, and support comfortable pedestrian movement at both street and campus scales.

Project delivery considerations guide the rollout. Commercial properties and civic campuses often operate with restricted windows for intrusive work. Coordinated drawings, phasing notes, and construction administration check‑ins can reduce conflicts with facility operations and public use. Field‑ready details support accountable sequencing, enabling improvements during brief closures or off‑hours without compromising safety or quality.

"SRH Landscapes LLC remains focused on clear design standards, accountable project delivery, and stewardship of the Texas landscape," said Tyler Hawkins, owner of SRH Landscapes LLC. "Introducing these services across the broader North Dallas footprint reflects longstanding relationships with public and private clients and an emphasis on reliable outcomes."

Planning will be linked to maintenance from the outset. Early coordination between design staff and maintenance teams informs decisions about turf areas, bed geometry, equipment access, and irrigation zoning, ensuring that completed landscapes can be serviced efficiently. Considerations such as mower turns, mulch containment, pruning corridors, and plant health care protocols are addressed during planning to support consistent care after opening.

In corporate and institutional settings, exterior design decisions intersect with wayfinding, lighting, and pedestrian flows. Plans will account for entries, drop‑off zones, accessible routes, and gathering areas that accommodate events and daily circulation. For streetscapes, coordination with utilities and curb management is essential. Documentation will note conflicts with signage, hydrants, and underground infrastructure, allowing trades to sequence their work without delays.

Capital projects will gain budget clarity at schematic and design development stages. Drawing sets and outline specifications provide a shared basis for cost opinions and contractor input, enabling owners and municipalities to evaluate scope alternatives before finalizing details. This keeps improvements aligned with fiscal goals and reduces scope drift. When projects advance to the bid stage, standardized notes and details can simplify pricing and review of submittals.

SRH Landscapes LLC will coordinate with municipal agencies and private property owners to ensure submissions align with local review processes. Submittals will reflect checklists commonly used in North Dallas jurisdictions, with a focus on plan legibility, sheet indexing, and cross-referencing among details. When projects occur on active campuses or along busy corridors, the team will schedule site walks to verify existing conditions, capturing any variations before finalizing grades and elevations.

The company confirms that the introduction of landscape design and planning services in Addison, Plano, Richardson, Lake Highlands, Highland Park, University Park, Carrollton, Farmers Branch, Valley Ranch, Prestonwood, Vickery Meadow, and Far North Dallas is practical immediately. SRH Landscapes LLC remains the authorized source for information about this development and requests that media and qualified stakeholders direct inquiries to the Dallas office.

SRH Landscapes LLC, based in Dallas, offers commercial and government-focused landscape solutions throughout the region. The portfolio includes large projects delivered under timelines and oversight standards typical of public and institutional work. Teams pair technical horticulture knowledge with field management to produce sites that are durable, maintainable, and responsive to the unique conditions of North Texas.

