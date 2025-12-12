SkyTech Orion Global Corp. (CTGL), Operating Under Citrine Global Corp., Positioned Ahead of Market as Global Demand Accelerates for Western, Scalable Small-Drone Solutions

Washington, D.C./Tel Aviv, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyTech Orion Global Corp. (CTGL), operating through an organizational structure comprising a U.S. parent company, is the developer of the modular SkyTech Replicator™ drone family and the innovative Replication Manufacturing Method™, with its Israeli subsidiary - SkyTech Orion Ltd., which was selected to establish Israel’s National Drone Innovation and Manufacturing Center as part of a government-backed national initiative - today issued a strategic update following its participation in a series of leading international conferences and exhibitions across the United States, Europe, and Israel.

A Clear and Consistent Message Across All Conferences

Across all conferences, and particularly in meetings with government authorities, military organizations, and industry leaders, one clear and consistent message emerged:



The world has entered a new era requiring Western-aligned, modular, rapidly manufacturable drone solutions, built with NDAA-compliant components and supported by industrial-scale production capacity. Reliance on supply chains that are unstable or fail to meet Western regulatory standards is no longer viable in today’s operational environment.

This demand is also reflected in U.S. defense policy. According to Reuters, the U.S. Army plans to acquire at least one million drones as part of an accelerated procurement effort, signalling a fundamental shift in modern warfare:

“Exclusive: US Army to buy 1 million drones, in major acquisition ramp-up: The U.S. Army plans to buy at least one million drones as it ramps up a major acquisition effort, reflecting a fundamental shift in modern warfare.” (By Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali, November 7, 20257, Reuters, https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/us-army-buy-1-million-drones-major-acquisition-ramp-up-2025-11-07/).

This development underscores the unprecedented global demand for platforms such as SkyTech Replicator™, and the urgent need for manufacturing infrastructures capable of producing hundreds of thousands, and ultimately millions, of drones.

Statement from Ora Elharar Soffer, Chairwoman & CEO of SkyTech Orion:

“The conferences we participated in were not merely exhibitions, they were strategic engagement points with decision-makers,” said Ora Elharar Soffer. “Across the United States, Europe, and Israel, the same conclusion was repeated: the new operational environment requires Western, modular, rapidly scalable drone solutions produced at industrial speed. SkyTech Orion was built precisely for this need - technologically, industrially, and operationally.”

Selected Conferences and Strategic Engagements

United States - AUVSI Defense | Pentagon Ecosystem



At AUVSI Defense, held at the heart of the U.S. defense ecosystem and in proximity to the Pentagon, SkyTech Orion presented the capabilities of SkyTech Replicator™ to Pentagon officials, military program offices, government agencies, and leading defense contractors.

Discussions focused on:

NDAA-compliant drone platforms

Modular architectures enabling rapid mission adaptation

Large-scale serial production aligned with Western standards

Readiness for industrial-scale manufacturing

The conclusion from the field was unequivocal:

Without Western-aligned, large-scale production capability, future U.S. military operational requirements cannot be met.

Europe - Advanced 3D Manufacturing Exhibition (Germany)

At the Advanced 3D Manufacturing Technologies exhibition in Germany, SkyTech Orion presented its multi-site manufacturing model, based on advanced Additive Manufacturing technologies and the SkyTech Replicator™ and its manufacturing method showed off its rapid transition from prototype to serial production.

The exhibition highlighted:

Rapid transition from prototype to serial production.

Parallel manufacturing deployment in the United States, Israel, and additional countries .

High-volume production of SkyTech Replicator ™ while maintaining Western standards and supply-chain control .



Israel - UVID 2025 (Israel’s Leading Unmanned Systems Conference), Tel Aviv

At UVID 2025, held in Tel Aviv, SkyTech Orion presented its dual-nation operating model, alongside the modular SkyTech Replicator™ drone family.

The Company’s booth showcased the integrated framework between:

The U.S. parent company

The Israeli subsidiary responsible for development, engineering, and integration

The presentation emphasized:

Full NDAA compliance

Western-aligned supply chains and regulatory adherence

Rapid, large-scale manufacturing capability

Compatibility with U.S., Israeli, and NATO systems

Israel – National Drone Innovation and Manufacturing Center

During conferences and meetings in Israel, SkyTech Orion presented progress on the establishment of the National Drone Innovation and Manufacturing Center, led by its Israeli subsidiary SkyTech Orion Ltd.

The center includes:

Transition from development to serial production

Advanced manufacturing infrastructure

Testing, integration, and R&D laboratories

Readiness for exceptionally large-scale production, addressing global demand for quantities reaching millions of drones .

Yeruham–Eilat Conference

At the Yeruham–Eilat Conference, led by the Head of the Yeruham Local Council and attended by government representatives, local authorities, and industry participants, the vision of transforming Yeruham into “Israel’s Drone City” was presented.

During the conference, SkyTech Israel Center was highlighted as one of the central pillars of the emerging ecosystem and a key component in implementing the national vision.

Global Convergence Toward the Path Led by SkyTech Orion



Across every conference, geography, and forum, the same message emerged:

The future belongs to Western-aligned, modular, rapidly manufacturable drone systems - precisely the trajectory SkyTech Orion identified, developed, and led and the Company has the ability to scale to meet the Western World’s needs in the Drone domain.

Citrine Global Corp. (CTGL), Operating Under Citrine Global Corp., - A Global Leader in the New Era of Western Drone Systems

With the SkyTech Replicator™ family, advanced manufacturing infrastructure, and a national innovation and production center designed for rapid scalability, SkyTech Orion stands at the forefront of the global transformation of the unmanned systems industry - prepared to lead the market in the years ahead.

