NANTERRE, FRANCE

Friday, December 12, 2025

FORVIA ANNOUNCED THE EARLY REDEMPTION OF €200 MILLION OF ITS €700 MILLION 3.750% NOTES DUE 2028

FORVIA announced today to the holders of its €700,000,000 3.750% Notes due 2028 (ISIN: XS2209344543; Common Code: 220934454) (the “2028 Notes”) that, pursuant to Condition 3.3 (Optional Redemption on or after 15 June 2023) of the 2028 Notes, it is exercising its option to redeem in part the 2028 Notes in principal amount equal to €200,000,000 (the “Redemption Amount”), at a redemption price equal to 100.000% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to the Redemption Date.

The redemption date for the Redemption Amount of the 2028 Notes will be 24 December 2025 (the “Redemption Date”) and the record date will be 23 December 2025.

