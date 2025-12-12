Top Dog Holdings Acquires Doggie Styles in Shelton, Connecticut

SHELTON, Conn., Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Dog Holdings has acquired Doggie Styles, the cherished grooming salon that has served Shelton’s pets and their families for 24 years. Doggie Styles will now join Dogfather Grooming, a Top Dog Holdings company built by groomers, for groomers, and guided by a mission rooted in trust, quality, and genuine care.

The sign on the door will not change.

The faces you know will still greet you.

Sadie and the entire Doggie Styles team remain in place, doing what they do best.

What will change is what happens behind the scenes.

By joining Top Dog Holdings and Dogfather Grooming, Doggie Styles gains the backing of a growing organization focused on investing in people, strengthening training programs, and creating meaningful opportunities, without sacrificing the craftsmanship that made Doggie Styles a community favorite.

“Dogfather Grooming has always stood for trust, quality, and genuine care for pets and their people,” said Matt Harwood, Founder and Partner. “With the support of Top Dog Holdings, we can bring that same experience along with Doggie Styles to more communities across the Northeast without losing what made all of us special in the first place.”

“I’m proud of what we’ve built here over 24 years, and I’m just as excited about where Doggie Styles is going next,” said Cheryl Patrick, Owner of Doggie Styles. “Top Dog Holdings understands what makes this place special. They’re not here to change our values. They’re here to support them. That’s why I knew this was the right move for our team and for our customers.”

What This Means for Customers

Nothing about the care you trust is changing.

Doggie Styles will continue its quality-first approach, where grooms are designed to last, haircuts grow out beautifully, and baths are never rushed. Groomers focus on a limited number of dogs each day because great care takes time.

Clients will continue to book in advance, keep regular schedules, and request their preferred groomer, just as they always have.

What This Means for Groomers

This acquisition opens doors well beyond the salon.

As part of Top Dog Holdings and Dogfather Grooming, the Doggie Styles team gains access to:

Ongoing training and skill development

A collaborative network of fellow professionals

Mentorship from experienced leaders

Benefits such as paid time off and retirement planning

Expanded earning and advancement opportunities

A culture built on respect for the craft and the people behind it

“Many groomers work alone their entire careers,” said a Top Dog Holdings spokesperson. “We’re building a community where professionals grow together, network and get better together.”

About Dogfather Grooming

Founded in 2006 by Matt Harwood, Dogfather Grooming delivers mobile and salon-based grooming throughout the Northeast. With 25 mobile vans and two premium salons, the company provides one-on-one, low-stress grooming tailored to each pet.

About Top Dog Holdings

Top Dog Holdings invests in and operates pet care businesses with a focus on quality, culture, and exceptional experiences for pets and their families.