PROMPERÚ: Peru Captivates the World as the Leading Destination for Culture and Gastronomic Experiences

Lima, Peru, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Export and Tourism (PROMPERÚ) announced that Peru has received three distinctions in the 2024 edition of the World Travel Awards (WTA), which recognizes excellence in the travel and tourism sector. PROMPERÚ was also honored on this occasion.

For the thirteenth time, Peru has been chosen as the “World's Leading Gastronomic Destination,” a recognition that reinforces the awards received by the country and its restaurants in 2025. Also this year, Maido was crowned the best restaurant in the world by the prestigious World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

In addition, for the seventh time, Peru has been recognized as the "World's Leading Cultural Destination". This award highlights the country's ongoing efforts to preserve and share its cultural diversity with the tourists who visit it year after year.

Likewise, the Historic Sanctuary of Machupicchu, in the Cusco region, has also been chosen for the seventh time as the "World's Leading Tourist Attraction". It should be noted that this wonder of the world obtained its third consecutive carbon neutral certification this year.

For the first time, PROMPERÚ was chosen as World's Leading Tourist Board 2025, an award that proves its continuous work of promoting the country, its diversity, and its tourist attractions, as well as supporting Peruvian and foreign tourists in their travels around the country.

The World Travel Awards (WTA)

The World Travel Awards have been held since 1993 to recognize, reward and celebrate excellence in all key sectors of the travel and tourism industry.

Winners are selected through public online voting and votes cast by industry experts worldwide.

In 2009 Peru joined the list of countries awarded in the WTA. PROMPERÚ has since promoted global voting campaigns to support the country, resulting in the awards achieved in recent years.

About PROMPERÚ

Peru Export and Tourism Promotion Board (PROMPERÚ). We are the government agency in charge of the development and implementation of global strategies to position Peru via the promotion of its image, touristic destinations, added value exports and investments

