Service Coordination, Inc. Named a 2025 Baltimore Sun Top Workplace, Awarded for Organizational Values

Baltimore, MD, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Coordination, Inc. (SCI), one of Maryland’s largest nonprofit providers of case management services for individuals with disabilities, aging adults, and people with complex medical needs, has been recognized as one of The Baltimore Sun’s 2025 Top Workplaces, ranking #4 in the Large Employers category. This marks the third consecutive year SCI has earned this prestigious honor.

SCI has also been named the 2025 Top Workplace for Values, an award that celebrates organizations whose mission, culture, and daily practices deeply align with their team’s lived experience.

The Top Workplaces rankings are determined solely by confidential Team Member feedback collected through a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC. SCI’s recognition highlights the trust employees place in the organization and the strong sense of purpose that drives their work each day.

“At SCI, our mission is powered by people, our Team Members, the individuals and families we support, and the community partners who walk alongside us,” said John Dumas, President & CEO of Service Coordination, Inc. “To be recognized for a third year in a row, and to receive the Top Workplace for Values award, is deeply meaningful. It affirms that our team feels connected to our mission and supported in the work to help individuals live full, self-directed lives. I’m incredibly proud of our team and grateful for the trust our communities place in us.”

As a leader in disability support services, SCI supports more than 16,000 people annually, helping individuals access home- and community-based services, achieve independence, and improve their quality of life.

Learn more about SCI and its mission at www.servicecoord.org.

