Terra Balcanica Completes 1200 m of Phase III Drilling at Silver-Antimony Targets in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. (“Terra” or the “Company”) (CSE:TERA; FRA:UB1; OTC:TEBAF) is pleased to announce the completion of the 1st stage of its 2,100 m Phase III drilling program at the Brezani and Chumavichi targets within its polymetallic Viogor-Zanik project in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Highlights

Approximately 1,200 m of oriented, diamond core drilling was conducted at the Brezani and Chumavichi targets within Terra’s 168 km2 project in eastern Bosnia;

Drillholes BRE25001 and BRE25001A, positioned 72 m NE of the discovery hole BREDD002 which returned 19.6 m at 436 g/t AgEq (see company news release dated 20th January 2025), have both intercepted a ca. 50-60 m interval of retrograde altered skarn, the host of the previously reported 0.61g/t AuEq over 88m (see company news release dated 24th January 2023), as well as several structural zones hosting intermediate sulphidation epithermal mineralization (Figure 1);

Drillholes CMV25001 through 25004 have intercepted multiple zones of shallow, massive sulphide and quartz-sulphide, vein-hosted mineralization in the hanging and footwall of the SW dipping Chumavichi structure, all above 80 m depth;

Epithermal mineralization encountered at both targets is polymetallic (Ag-Sb-Zn-Pb-Au) as confirmed by sulphide observations and pXRF. Key mineralized intervals have been sequentially sampled and are pending assay completion;

The complete lithogeochemical assays will be reported after the laboratory data is received in its entirety.

Terra Balcanica CEO, Dr. Aleksandar Mišković, comments: “We are pleased to have completed over a half of the planned meterage despite numerous setback and technical challenges which made the 2025 drilling campaign longer than anticipated. Moreover, we are pleased with the intercepted structures and mineralogies observed while logging the core both at Brezani and Chumavichi. The Terra exploration hypothesis about the extension of the base-metal dominated, epithermal mineralization above the NE shallowing conductor at Brezani which was initially interpreted to have served as a fault-hosted fluid conduit continues to be refined in the light of new 3D data. We will proceed towards testing the main Ag-Sb-Zn-As-Bi soil anomaly with additional drillholes. Simultaneously, we shall continue to push ahead with meaningful step outs at the Chumavichi system towards NW. Our drilling team is set to resume the Phase III operations in January of 2026 immediately after the laboratory assays are released to the public.”

Phase III Drilling

The 2025 drilling program follows up on high grade, polymetallic mineralizations which Terra has previously discovered, namely at Brezani and Chumavichi targets, Viogor-Zanik Project, Eastern Bosnia. Phase III aims to increase geological knowledge at both localities which have provided outstanding drilling results to date.

The Brezani discovery, is a two-part story. Initial drilling revealed 88m from surface of 0.61g/t AuEq (0.60 g/t Au) within a retrograde altered skarn and hornfels package, which remains completely open along strike within an 850m long gold in soil anomaly. Deeper drilling in BREDD002 discovered an epithermal system, returning 19.6 m at 436 g/t AgEq with 2025 drilling intersecting similar styles of mineralization indicating the epithermal structures are numerous and trend towards surface where an epithermal assemblage soil anomaly exists, offering shallow follow up targets.

The Chumavichi target represents a district scale corridor of epithermal mineralization, with at least 3 separate vein systems confirmed by Terra’s drilling to date. Previous drilling at Chumavichi returned grades of 824.2g/t AgEq over 4 m (CMVDD001), 505.3g/t AgEq over 11 m (CMVDD004) and 284g/t AgEq over 10 m (CMVDD005; see news release dated September 8th October 22nd, 2022, February 2nd and 27th 2023). Vein hosted mineralisation remains open along strike and untested down-dip and highlights clear exploration upside for discovery of further silver and antimony rich sulphides. The 2025 drilling at Chumavichi has encountered similar sulphides to previously reported drillholes, adding to the story at this exciting epithermal target.

Drilling progressed steadily despite challenging ground conditions with over 94% average core recovery achieved.

Qualified Person

Dr. Aleksandar Mišković, P.Geo, is the Company’s designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Dr. Mišković has reviewed and validated the information contained in this news release as factual and accurate.

About the Company

Terra Balcanica is a polymetallic and energy metals exploration company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the Balkans of southeastern Europe and norther Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company has 90% interest in the Viogor-Zanik Project in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Canadian assets comprise a 100% optioned portfolio of uranium-prospective licences at the outskirts of the world-renowned Athabasca basin: Charlot-Neely Lake, Fontaine Lake, Snowbird, and South Pendleton. The Company emphasizes responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders. It is committed to proactively implementing Good International Industry Practice (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety, and environmental management.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Terra Balcanica Resources Corp.

“Aleksandar Mišković”

Aleksandar Mišković

President and CEO

For the complete information on this news release, please contact Aleksandar Mišković at amiskovic@terrabresources.com , +1 (514) 796-7577, or visit www.terrabresources.com /en/news .

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively “forward-looking statements”). The use of any of the words “will”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.