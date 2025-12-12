MPI’s theEVENT Heads West: Vancouver, British Columbia, Announced as 2026 Host Destination

Dallas, TX, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meeting Professionals International (MPI) announce that Vancouver, British Columbia, will host theEVENT 2026, bringing Canada’s leading meeting and event industry gathering to the West Coast for the first time.

MPI’s theEVENT is Canada’s premier gathering for meeting and event professionals, designed to challenge, inspire, and connect the industry through immersive learning and meaningful collaboration. Each year, theEVENT brings together planners, suppliers, and innovators to explore the future of events through creativity, community, and education.

Following the success of theEVENT 2025 in Fredericton, New Brunswick, this next chapter continues the brand’s mission to unite event professionals from across Canada through creativity, collaboration, and community.

“We always envisioned theEVENT being a ‘Canadian Story’ from coast to coast,” said Tim Whalen, co-founder of theEVENT. “Finally getting the chance to go west truly completes that vision. Vancouver gives us an opportunity to expand our community to include new event professionals from the West Coast, bringing fresh perspectives and new ideas to the experience.”

Since its inception, theEVENT has become known for reimagining the traditional conference model, blending immersive education, local culture, and meaningful connection. Vancouver’s world-class infrastructure, walkable waterfront, and reputation for sustainability and innovation make it a natural fit for the event’s next evolution.

“Aside from Vancouver being one of Canada’s top destinations in itself, it reflects our founding vision to have theEVENT evolve to our national meeting and event community,” said Ryan Young, co-founder of theEVENT. “I’m excited to unite our powerful event community in the East with a community in the West that I think has been underserviced. With every new connection comes an opportunity to learn, grow, and elevate our industry.”

From the city’s vibrant creative sector to its natural beauty and inclusive culture, Vancouver will serve as both host and inspiration for theEVENT 2026.

“Vancouver combines exceptional infrastructure, global accessibility, natural beauty, sustainability leadership, and a vibrant attendee experience making it one of the most compelling event destinations in North America,” said Colleen Connor, Senior Director of Events for MPI. “Our goal is to bring Vancouver’s DNA, sustainability, innovation, nature and wellness, creativity, Indigenous culture, diversity, and community-driven experiences, into every aspect of programming and partnership.”

As planning begins, theEVENT team is committed to designing a program that reflects Vancouver’s unique blend of sustainability, creativity, and local connection. The experience will build on the momentum from Fredericton and continue to deliver the community-driven, career-defining impact theEVENT has become known for.

“What I always hope attendees take away is the unique sense of community that only theEVENT provides,” added Whalen. “It’s something that happens organically—stories of people who have had personal and career-changing experiences at theEVENT are what drive us to keep building this movement.”

theEVENT 2026 will take place September 14-16, 2026. Registration and program details will be announced in early 2026.

Attachment