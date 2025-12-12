GeeFi (GEE) Phase 2 Nears Completion as Funding Surpasses $1.3 Million Milestone

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



GeeFi, a rapidly expanding decentralized finance ecosystem, has announced that the second phase of its token presale is approaching its final hours. With a surge of investor interest driving the total funds raised past the $1.3 million mark, the allocated supply of tokens for this phase is nearly exhausted. The project urges potential investors to act swiftly to secure their positions before the current pricing tier concludes.

A Race Against Time for Early Adopters

The velocity at which Phase 2 tokens have been acquired highlights a significant market appetite for GeeFi’s utility-driven approach. As the available supply dwindles, the window of opportunity for early adopters to enter at the current valuation is closing rapidly. This accelerated sales pace reflects growing confidence in the project's roadmap and its ability to deliver on its promises. Late-stage participants in Phase 2 are now joining a robust community of over 2,000 investors who have already recognized the long-term potential of the ecosystem.

Product-First Strategy Drives Confidence

Unlike many projects that solicit funding based solely on future concepts, GeeFi has distinguished itself with a "product-first" philosophy. Development began in 2023, well before the public sale, resulting in a fully functional, market-ready product available from day one. The GeeFi wallet, currently live for Android users, serves as tangible proof of the team's technical capabilities. This immediate utility has been a primary driver of investor trust, offering a secure and intuitive platform for managing digital assets. The team has also confirmed that the iOS version of the wallet is in the final stages of development, promising to expand access to a broader mobile audience in the near future.

Incentivizing Community Growth and Retention

To further accelerate momentum, GeeFi has implemented a comprehensive rewards structure designed to benefit its supporters directly. A key component is the referral system, which offers a 5% commission on all purchases made through a user’s unique referral link. This initiative has effectively turned the community into active partners, rewarding them for advocacy and network growth. Additionally, the platform offers a high-yield staking feature, allowing token holders to earn up to 55% APR by locking their assets. This staking mechanism incentivizes long-term holding and helps stabilize the token economy as the ecosystem expands.

Expanding the Ecosystem with DEX and Crypto Cards

Looking beyond the presale, GeeFi is set for significant expansion. The capital raised is being channeled directly into the development of two major ecosystem components: the GeeFi Decentralized Exchange (DEX) and GeeFi Crypto Cards. The upcoming DEX aims to provide a seamless, non-custodial trading experience, while the Crypto Cards will bridge the gap between decentralized finance and traditional commerce, allowing users to spend their crypto assets effortlessly. These planned additions underscore GeeFi’s commitment to building a holistic financial platform that offers genuine utility for modern users.

Learn More

Website - geefi.io

Buy $GEE Token - hub.geefi.io/buy

Whitepaper - docs.geefi.io

Telegram Chat - @geefichat

Twitter/X - @GeeFiOfficial

Discord - discord.com/invite/geefi

Download App - geefi.io/download

CoinMarketCap - coinmarketcap.com/currencies/geefi/

Media Contact Information

Natalie Santos - Marketing Director

support@geefi.io