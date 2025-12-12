GeeFi Announces Phase 3 Price Increase as Presale Momentum Accelerates

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeeFi has officially announced that its token price will increase with the start of Phase 3 of its presale, which is set to begin shortly. This strategic price adjustment comes as Phase 2 nears a complete sell-out, driven by overwhelming investor demand. The announcement creates a final, time-sensitive opportunity for investors to acquire tokens at the current Phase 2 price before it is permanently retired.

Last Call for Phase 2 Pricing

The GeeFi presale has demonstrated remarkable strength, having already raised over $1.3 million from more than 2,000 enthusiastic investors. With the current phase’s token allocation almost entirely claimed, the transition to Phase 3 and its higher price point is imminent. This impending increase has created a sense of urgency, as prospective buyers rush to lock in their positions at the more favorable rate. The project's rapid pace is a clear indicator of the market's strong appetite for platforms that prioritize tangible utility and community rewards.

A Foundation Built on Real Products

Investor confidence is firmly rooted in GeeFi's "product-first" strategy. The project team began development in 2023, ensuring a functional and secure product was ready before seeking public funding. This resulted in the GeeFi wallet, a live application currently available to Android users that provides immediate utility for managing digital assets. This tangible proof of capability has set GeeFi apart in a crowded market and serves as a solid foundation for its ambitious future. An iOS version of the wallet is also nearing completion, poised to expand the ecosystem's reach even further.

Rewarding the Community with Powerful Incentives

To amplify its growth, GeeFi has integrated a powerful suite of incentives. A standout feature is the referral system, which grants users a 5% commission on every token purchase made through their personal link, turning supporters into active partners. In addition, the platform offers a high-yield staking program where token holders can lock their assets to earn up to a 55% Annual Percentage Rate (APR). This combination of immediate referral rewards and long-term staking benefits has been instrumental in fostering a loyal and rapidly growing community.

Future-Proofing with an Expanded Ecosystem

The success of the presale is directly funding the next stage of GeeFi’s evolution. The roadmap includes the development of two critical components: the GeeFi Decentralized Exchange (DEX) and GeeFi Crypto Cards. The DEX will provide a secure, non-custodial venue for seamless asset trading, while the Crypto Cards will bridge the gap between digital finance and everyday spending. These developments will transform GeeFi into a comprehensive, all-in-one financial ecosystem, delivering on its promise of making Web3 accessible and practical for everyone.

