E Tech | EliGico Technology Announces Multi-State Expansion and Growing Portfolio of Advanced Low-Voltage and Security Infrastructure Projects

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Tech | EliGico Technology, a provider of low-voltage contracting and integrated technology security systems, today announced its continued multi-state expansion as organizations across the United States invest in more advanced infrastructure, cabling structured, and AI-supported security technologies. The company’s expanded presence reflects the increasing demand for unified low-voltage systems and scalable building technology capable of supporting modern commercial, hospitality, and government environments.

With more than 300 completed deployments across multiple sectors, E Tech | EliGico Technology has positioned itself as a versatile systems integrator, capable of handling large-scale projects and delivering solutions that meet technical, regulatory, and operational requirements. These projects include Ai Surveillance, access control platforms, audio-visual integrations, fiber backbone systems, structured cabling, and fire alarm design-build services, all coordinated to provide end-to-end infrastructure for facilities requiring long-term reliability.

One of the company’s recent accomplishments includes its advanced low-voltage and security infrastructure work for the x.ai data center in 2024. E Tech | EliGico Technology | EliGico Technology was proud to be part of the team selected to support this groundbreaking project, delivering high-capacity structured, integrated security systems, and network architecture for AI-focused operations. The deployment required extensive planning, precise coordination, and strict adherence to data-center performance and environmental specifications.

E Tech | EliGico Technology has also expanded its role within the hospitality sector, partnering with high-profile organizations such as Mastro’s Ocean Club to deliver advanced, fully integrated technology infrastructures. they include engineered AV systems, intelligent surveillance platforms, networked control systems, and structured technology backbones that support both guest experience and operational efficiency. The company’s disciplined engineering approach, clear cable architecture, and standardized system organization have become key differentiators across its hospitality deployments.

Government and defense facilities remain one of the most important and respected segments of E Tech | EliGico Technology ’s expanding portfolio. The company is honored to support the U.S. military through its work with Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force facilities—projects that require the highest levels of security compliance, discipline, and engineering precision. These mission-critical environments rely on resilient surveillance networks, secure access control systems, and uninterrupted communication infrastructure. E Tech | EliGico Technology ’s involvement in these deployments reflects not only its technical capabilities but also its pride in contributing to the essential operations of those who serve the nation.

“E Tech | EliGico Technology Solutions’ expansion reflects a broader trend across the industry, where organizations are seeking dependable infrastructure and unified technology frameworks,” said Hesham Gaber, VP of E Tech | EliGico Technology Solutions. “Our teams are committed to delivering coordinated low-voltage systems that remain reliable over time and adaptable as organizations incorporate more advanced technologies.”

A significant driver of demand has been the rapid growth of intelligent surveillance technologies, networked security platforms, and centralized monitoring solutions. Many commercial property groups, hospitality chains, and government facilities require unified systems capable of integrating AI-supported tools, which depend heavily on well-structured cabling and resilient network architecture. E Tech | EliGico Technology Solutions continues to meet these needs through standardized installation procedures emphasizing cable organization, endpoint validation, system testing, and thorough documentation.

As the company expands across multiple states, E Tech | EliGico Technology Solutions has strengthened internal processes and field capabilities to ensure consistency across all project sites. This includes standardized quality controls, comprehensive employee training programs, and advanced engineering coordination methods designed to support deployments ranging from small-scale retrofits to full ground-up construction.

In addition to security and cabling infrastructure, E Tech | EliGico Technology is expanding its involvement in smart-building technologies that integrate security, energy management, communications, access control, and automation into a unified platform. These systems require coordinated planning and precise low-voltage design to ensure long-term functionality—making them a natural extension of the company’s existing service areas.

“Our strategy focuses on supporting clients with cohesive infrastructure that enables their facilities to expand technologically without major reconstruction,” Gaber added. “Our goal is to provide a structured foundation that supports both current operations and future growth.”

Over the past several years, E Tech | EliGico Technology has significantly expanded its workforce, enhanced its engineering capabilities, and strengthened its partnerships with property groups, general contractors, and development teams across the country. This growth has increased the company’s geographic footprint and expanded its capacity to manage multiple large-scale projects in parallel nationwide. E Tech’s disciplined approach to clean installations, organized pathways, and consistent documentation ensures long-term reliability and provides facility managers and IT teams with clear, serviceable systems long after project completion.

This announcement reflects E Tech | EliGico Technology ongoing development, recent project successes, and continued commitment to delivering dependable, scalable low-voltage infrastructure for modern facilities. The company plans to sustain its momentum through multi-state expansion, advancement in emerging security technologies, and strengthened engineering practices as it supports commercial, hospitality, government, and military environments nationwide.

Organizations seeking more information about low-voltage systems, security integration, or technology infrastructure services are encouraged to visit the company’s website or contact E Tech | EliGico Technology Solutions to discuss upcoming project requirements or partnership opportunities.

