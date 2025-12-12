Decking the Halls: 13th Annual Christmas Tree Giveaway Delivers Holiday Joy to More Than Families in Need

San Antonio, TX, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc. and Methodist Healthcare are bringing holiday magic to families in need for the 13th consecutive year with their beloved Christmas Tree Giveaway. More than 150 beautifully decorated Christmas trees and 60 festive wreaths will brighten homes across San Antonio—thanks to the creativity and generosity of Methodist Healthcare team members.

This year’s celebration featured an extra dose of excitement with a special assist from the San Antonio Spurs, as their staff joined the festivities to make the season even brighter.

The event took place Tuesday, December 9, at Wesley Health & Wellness Center, transformed into a dazzling Winter Wonderland where families selected their trees—each thoughtfully decorated by Methodist Healthcare staff from hospitals across the city.

“This annual tradition is one of our team members’ favorite activities because they get to see the smiles on the faces of families as they pick their tree for the year,” said Jaime Wesolowski, President & CEO of Methodist Healthcare Ministries. “These days, it’s even more important to spread charity and cheer to those in our community who need it most.”

Since 2012, Methodist Healthcare hospitals have competed in a spirited tree-decorating contest, with all of the creations—and wreaths—donated and delivered to Wesley Health & Wellness Center for distribution. Participating facilities include: Methodist Hospital, Methodist Children’s Hospital, Methodist Hospital | Landmark, Methodist Hospital | Metropolitan, Methodist Hospital | Northeast, Methodist Hospital | Specialty and Transplant, Methodist Hospital | Stone Oak, Methodist Hospital | Texsan, Methodist Hospital | Westover Hills, and the Methodist Healthcare Office.

“This meaningful event is a wonderful way for both Methodist Healthcare Ministries and Methodist Healthcare to live out our shared mission of Serving Humanity to Honor God,” said Palmira Arellano, Vice President of Community Engagement for Methodist Healthcare. “It’s truly uplifting to see the tradition of gifting trees and wreaths continue to grow, as it is a reflection of our staff’s commitment to caring for our community beyond the walls of our hospitals.”

Families receiving trees were selected from Methodist Healthcare Ministries’ programs, including Parenting, Recreation & Enrichment, Behavioral Health, and Wesley Nurse services. While waiting, families enjoyed the Winter Wonderland experience complete with holiday décor and festive activities. This year, Cowboy the Rhino, a mascot from the San Antonio Zoo also joined the fun to help spread some holiday cheer.

As the Official Healthcare System of the San Antonio Spurs, Methodist Healthcare partnered with the Spurs to spread even more holiday cheer. The Coyote, Spurs Hype Squad, and staff were on-site to greet families and help load trees.

“The holidays are a time when our community leans into hope and connection. By sharing these trees with families across our community, we hope to offer a small gift that brings joy,” said Patricia Mejia, Chief Impact & Inclusion Officer at Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “It is a privilege to stand alongside Methodist each year as we work together to help brighten homes and honor the spirit of care that defines San Antonio.”

About Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc.

Methodist Healthcare Ministries broadens the definition of healthcare by providing low-cost clinical care for the uninsured and by supporting community-led efforts that improve living conditions that cause people to be sick in the first place. We use our earnings as co-owners of Methodist Healthcare to ensure that people who are economically disadvantaged and uninsured can live their healthiest lives. We do this by advocating for, investing in and providing access to quality clinical care and addressing factors that affect health—including economic mobility, supportive relationships, food security, broadband access, and safe neighborhoods. Ultimately, we fulfill our mission of “Serving Humanity to Honor God” by advancing health equity so that more resilient individuals and families living in the 74 counties we serve can thrive.

About Methodist Healthcare

Methodist Healthcare is a 50-50 co-ownership between Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc., South Texas’ largest non-public funding source of community health care for uninsured patients; and HCA Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of healthcare services. This creates a unique partnership that ensures Methodist Healthcare Ministries continues to benefit the community by providing quality care to all and charitable care when needed. Methodist Healthcare has invested $2.18 billion in the community over the past 10 years. With 30 facilities, including eleven hospitals and ten freestanding emergency departments, over 832,191 inpatients and outpatients and 506,488 ER patients are served annually. The Methodist Healthcare team is comprised of 15,000, making the system the third largest private employer in San Antonio. Methodist Healthcare provides the largest array of medical services in the region, including neurosurgery, cardiovascular services, oncology and women’s services. And with 25 surgical robots, Methodist Healthcare is a national leader in robotic surgery, as well as home to the nation’s largest Live Donor Kidney Transplant program. Visit SAHealth.com to learn more.

About Spurs Sports & Entertainment

Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is a value-based and community-centric sports and entertainment company that provides premier live and global digital experiences for fans across a portfolio of three teams and several first-class venues in South Texas – all supported by a staff of more than 1,000 full and part-time employees. SS&E owns and operates the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), Austin Spurs (NBA G League), and San Antonio FC (USL), as well as manages the day-to-day operations of the Frost Bank Center, The Rock at La Cantera, Toyota Field and Ricos STAR Soccer Complex. The SS&E investor group is led by Managing Partner Peter J. Holt.

