Modern Manufacturing Takes Center Stage at CES as SME and CTA Launch Advanced Manufacturing Showcase

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global supply chains continue to shift and U.S. manufacturing capacity and technological superiority becomes a matter of global competitiveness, SME and the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, owner and producer of CES®, are producing the Advanced Manufacturing Showcase at CES, marking a new chapter for manufacturing’s presence at the world’s most powerful tech event.

This first-ever collaboration brings advanced manufacturing into direct conversation with the technologies shaping the future economy. The inaugural Advanced Manufacturing Showcase will highlight the industrial capabilities, infrastructure, and innovation that enable companies to scale production, strengthen supply chains, and expand manufacturing operations in the U.S. and around the world.

“Manufacturing is the critical engine that transforms innovation into impact,” said Jeannine Kunz, SME executive director and CEO. “At a global event like CES, we’re helping highlight how advanced manufacturing—both in the U.S. and around the world—drives economic growth, accelerates innovation, and builds the skilled workforce needed for the next era of industry.”

Kunz will further reinforce this message during featured remarks at CES on Wednesday, January 7, from 3:35–3:55 p.m. PT in the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall N261. Her session, “Building Skills & Talent for the Next Era of Manufacturing,” will examine how new training models, skills development, and emerging technologies are reshaping modern manufacturing—and what that transformation means for the future workforce and long-term economic growth.

The Advanced Manufacturing Showcase will feature exhibitors representing key technology and manufacturing solution providers, alongside companies participating in the SME Knowledge Bar, a dedicated space for conversations focused on U.S. manufacturing competitiveness, reshoring/onshoring, and advanced production strategies. The SME Knowledge Bar will spotlight themes including next-generation automation, digital manufacturing, workforce readiness, and the infrastructure required to scale production in the U.S.

Confirmed exhibitors currently include: Alchemi Data Management Inc., AURA Technologies, EOS, Formlabs, JR Automation, Lumafield, Mastercam, Orases, PAR Systems LLC, Terragrit, Universal Robots, and ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions.

The showcase reflects SME’s long-standing role in connecting manufacturing, technology, and talent—bringing advanced manufacturing perspectives and solutions to the global audience of innovators, investors, and policymakers at CES.

“Given the focus on increasing U.S. manufacturing, we are happy to partner with and welcome SME’s high-level participation at CES,” said Gary Shapiro, CEO and Vice Chair, CTA. “With tens of thousands of senior technology executives converging in Las Vegas from all over the world, many will be interested in the unique perspective that SME can give, and how manufacturing can be effective in the U.S.”

Although reshoring gained momentum during the pandemic, industry leaders now view it through a broader lens of supply-chain resilience, technological sovereignty, and national competitiveness. In partnership with CTA and other exhibitors, the Advanced Manufacturing Showcase and SME Knowledge Bar will serve as a platform to connect attendees with top innovators and experience technologies that are accelerating onshoring across automation, materials, quality, software, and more.

The Advanced Manufacturing Showcase will debut at CES 2026, reinforcing the growing convergence of manufacturing, automation, artificial intelligence, and digital infrastructure as core components of the global technology ecosystem.

Registration for CES 2026, taking place in Las Vegas Jan. 6–9, is now open here. Visit SME and CTA's Advanced Manufacturing Showcase at LVCC's Central Hall booth #15425 to meet leading innovators, see new technologies, and discover solutions that are transforming manufacturing today.

About SME

Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champion the industry's potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds North America’s talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org.

