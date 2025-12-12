STN Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 and SOC 3 Examinations, Reinforcing Commitment to Security and Trust

Pleasanton, CA , Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STN, Inc., a leading provider of managed security and infrastructure solutions, today announced the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 and SOC 3 examinations for its Managed Security Services System, covering the period from August 1, 2024, to July 31, 2025. The examinations were conducted by Sensiba LLP, an independent CPA firm.



The SOC 2 Type 2 examination evaluated the design and operational effectiveness of STN’s internal controls related to security, availability, and confidentiality, confirming that STN’s systems met the AICPA’s Trust Services Criteria throughout the audit period.



The complementary SOC 3 report provides a public-facing summary, affirming STN’s compliance posture and readiness for organizations that require validated security standards in their technology and infrastructure partners.





“Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 and SOC 3 compliance reflects our company-wide dedication to integrity, risk management, and operational excellence,” said Sabur Mian, Founder and CEO at STN. “Our clients trust us with their most critical workloads, and this milestone reinforces that commitment.”

For customers and partners, this achievement offers renewed confidence that STN’s infrastructure meets the same stringent standards trusted by hundreds of leading enterprises globally. Whether powering AI, robotics, or cloud-native workloads, STN’s compliance ensures secure, resilient, and transparent operations across all environments.



These examinations underscore STN’s guiding principle that “transparency and trust are core to who we are.” From managed SOC/NOC services to GPU and AI infrastructure, every layer of STN’s technology reflects a commitment to protecting data and ensuring operational excellence.



STN extends its appreciation to the Security, Compliance, and Operations teams for their relentless attention to detail and discipline throughout the audit period. Their collaboration and commitment were instrumental in achieving this certification.

Key highlights from the audit include:

· Verified effectiveness of information security, access control, and data protection measures

· Continuous availability monitoring and auto-scaling infrastructure ensuring uninterrupted service

· Rigorous vendor and subservice organization assessments (including CoreSite data centers)

· No major control exceptions identified across the audit period

As compliance requirements tighten across industries, these achievements demonstrate STN’s leadership in delivering secure, compliant, and resilient infrastructure, empowering enterprises to innovate with confidence.



About STN Incorporated



STN builds precise, custom technology solutions rooted in a human-first approach. We partner closely with teams to solve real problems with clarity, care, and collaboration, reimagining what’s possible through simple, thoughtful engineering.

