Alpine Bank celebrates the enduring legacy of Founder J. Robert “Bob” Young

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Young family is saddened to announce the passing of their beloved father, life partner, grandfather and friend. Bob died peacefully on December 11, 2025, in Florida, surrounded by loved ones.

J. Robert “Bob” Young, founder and chairman of Alpine Bank and its holding company, Alpine Banks of Colorado, leaves behind a remarkable legacy of leadership, generosity, and dedication to the people of Colorado.

For more than 50 years, Young built Alpine Bank into one of Colorado’s most respected financial institutions, always guided by his belief in the power of caring for others.

“Bob believed in people. He believed in doing what’s right, even when it wasn’t easy,” said Alpine Bank President Glen Jammaron. “He had a rare ability to see the best in others and to draw it out with kindness. I, like so many others, am a better person because of Bob Young.”

“The passing of my father marks not just a personal loss, but a passing of the torch at Alpine Bank,” said Margo-Young Gardey, a member of the Alpine Bank Board of Directors. “His generosity, philanthropy, and vision have shaped our communities, and that legacy will continue to strengthen Colorado for years to come. His fierce independence, so evident throughout his life, will remain a guiding light for all of us as we move forward.”

Young’s banking journey began shortly after earning a business administration degree from Wichita State University in 1961. After serving with the FDIC and gaining commercial banking experience, he followed his vision to create a community-focused bank. In 1973, he opened the first Alpine Bank, originally named Roaring Fork Bank, in Carbondale, Colorado.

Alpine Bank grew under Young’s leadership into a statewide institution with 39 locations and $6.8 billion in assets. Throughout its growth, Young remained committed to keeping the bank locally owned and employee driven. In 1983, he introduced an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), making employees meaningful stakeholders in the bank’s future and creating the conditions for independence well beyond his lifetime.

Young’s impact extended well beyond the borders of Alpine Bank. He served as president of the Colorado Bankers Association, spent more than 20 years on the Colorado state banking board, and was inducted into the Colorado Business Hall of Fame in 2011. He was equally passionate about community service, championing numerous philanthropic efforts across the Western Slope and beyond. Among his proudest achievements was the creation of the Alpine Bank First-Generation Scholarship, which has supported more than 300 college students from Colorado.

Through his vision and values, Young created more than just a bank. He built a culture of service and integrity that continues to guide Alpine Bank’s mission today. His legacy lives on in the lives he touched, the communities he strengthened, and the bank he founded with care and purpose.

“From day one, Bob knew that connection builds community,” remarked Jammaron. “And our commitment to community will never change because we are a bank that cares.”

In the words of Young himself, “the most valuable thing one person can give to another is caring. When you care, everything else just follows.”

We ask that you please respect the family’s privacy at this time, and we look forward to a life celebration in the future.

About Alpine Bank and Alpine Banks of Colorado

Alpine Banks of Colorado, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Alpine Bank, is a $6.8 billion independent, employee-owned organization founded in 1973 with headquarters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Alpine Bank employs 890 people and serves 170,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management*, mortgage and electronic banking services across Colorado’s Western Slope, mountains and Front Range. Alpine Bank has a five-star rating — meaning it has earned a superior performance classification — from BauerFinancial, an independent organization that analyzes and rates the performance of financial institutions in the United States. Shares of the Class B voting common stock of Alpine Banks of Colorado trade under the symbol “ALPIB" on the OTCQX® Best Market. Learn more at alpinebank.com/media.

*Alpine Bank Wealth Management services are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not guaranteed by the bank.

Contact: Glen Jammaron, President

Alpine Bank

(970) 384-3266

glenjammaron@alpinebank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4c724d1-8f3f-4659-9aa0-5c8f1d1e828b