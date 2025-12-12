Carronade Capital Comments on Preliminary Results of Cannae Annual Meeting at which Two of Carronade’s Nominees Were Elected to the Board

Vote Outcome Demonstrates Shareholder Mandate for Meaningful Change and for New, Truly Independent Perspectives on Cannae’s Board; Shareholders Also Reject "Say on Pay"

Nominees are Ready to Work Constructively in the Cannae Boardroom to Help Drive Value Creation

DARIEN, Conn., Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carronade Capital Master, LP (together with its affiliates, “Carronade Capital”, “our” or “we”), which beneficially owns approximately 3.2 million shares of Common Stock of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) (“Cannae” or the “Company”), today commented on the preliminary voting results from Cannae’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which indicated that shareholders voted to elect its nominees, Mona Aboelnaga and Chérie Schaible, to Cannae’s Board of Directors. Carronade’s two elected nominees received more votes than the Company’s two elected nominees.

Carronade issued the following statement:

“Today’s successful result is a testament to shareholders’ desire for meaningful change at Cannae and a win for all Cannae shareholders. As a result of our engagement, Cannae has committed to address many of the issues at the center of our case for change, including increasing capital return to shareholders, de-staggering the Board and portfolio reallocation. The election of two new, truly independent directors – Mona Aboelnaga and Chérie Schaible – is significant and, we believe, can serve as a positive turning point for Cannae. It is also telling that Cannae shareholders voted to reject the Company’s “Say on Pay” proposal, sending another strong message to the Company that the continued unjust enrichment of its directors and management must cease.”

“Mona and Chérie are prepared and energized to work collaboratively with Cannae’s incumbent directors and senior management to enhance corporate governance, improve capital allocation priorities, restore accountability and identify and execute upon opportunities for meaningful value creation at Cannae. Shareholders have provided a mandate for real change, and we hope Cannae takes this opportunity to re-evaluate its committee structure, include independent voices when evaluating transactions and have discussions directly with shareholders to solicit feedback which Carronade intends to continue providing. Carronade appreciates the substantial support received from our fellow shareholders and the unanimous support from leading proxy advisory firms for all of our independent nominees. Mona and Chérie are eager to start working to drive positive change, interact directly with shareholders and unlock Cannae’s potential.”

Final voting results of Cannae’s 2025 Annual Meeting will be published by the Company once they are certified by the Company’s inspector of elections.

About Carronade Capital

Carronade Capital Management, LP (“Carronade Capital Management”) is a multi-strategy investment firm based in Darien, Connecticut with approximately $2.7 billion in assets under management that focuses on process driven investments in catalyst-rich situations. Carronade Capital Management, founded in 2019 by industry veteran Dan Gropper, currently employs 17 team members. Carronade Capital was launched on July 1, 2020. Dan Gropper brings with him nearly three decades of special situations credit experience serving in senior roles at distinguished investment firms, including Elliott Management Corporation, Fortress Investment Group and Aurelius Capital Management, LP.

