CAMP4 Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (“CAMP4” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: CAMP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of regulatory RNA-targeting therapeutics designed to upregulate gene expression with the goal of restoring healthy protein levels to treat a broad range of genetic diseases, today announced that on December 11, 2025 (the “Grant Date”), the Company’s Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 92,000 shares of the Company’s common stock to four newly hired employees of the Company, each as an inducement material to each employee’s entry into employment with the Company, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) (the “Inducement Grants”).

The Inducement Grants each have a ten-year term and an exercise price per share of $6.01, which is equal to the closing price of CAMP4’s common stock on the Grant Date. The Inducement Grants will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the employee’s first day of employment with the Company, and thereafter the remainder of the option will vest in 36 equal monthly installments, subject to the employee’s continued service with CAMP4 through the applicable vesting dates. Each Inducement Grant was granted pursuant to, and is subject to, the terms and conditions of an Inducement Option Award Agreement.

About CAMP4 Therapeutics

CAMP4 is developing disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of genetic diseases where amplifying healthy protein may offer therapeutic benefits. Our approach amplifies mRNA by harnessing a fundamental mechanism of how genes are controlled. To amplify mRNA, our therapeutic ASO drug candidates target regulatory RNAs (regRNAs), which act locally on transcription factors and are the master regulators of gene expression. CAMP4’s proprietary RAP Platform® enables the mapping of regRNAs and generation of therapeutic candidates designed to target the regRNAs associated with genes underlying haploinsufficient and recessive partial loss-of-function disorders, of which there are more than 1,200, in which a modest increase in protein expression may have the potential to be clinically meaningful. For more information, visit camp4tx.com.

