1st Detect's Aviation Security Technology Ready to Support the U.S. Aviation Security Modernization Initiative

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astrotech Corporation (Nasdaq: ASTC) (the “Company” or “Astrotech”) today announced its support of the Department of Homeland Security’s (“DHS”) recent initiative to modernize aviation security screening and technology nationwide. On November 22, 2025, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced a $1 billion nationwide plan to upgrade Transportation Security Administration (“TSA”) equipment and security screening. 1st Detect Corporation stands ready to deploy its TRACER 1000™ detection systems to support such initiatives.

The Company's TRACER 1000 detection systems, approved by both the TSA for air cargo screening and the European Civil Aviation Conference for aviation security applications, use mass spectrometry to deliver laboratory-grade trace detection in field-deployable systems. While TRACER 1000 is operational at airports internationally and cargo facilities across the United States, the technology has not yet been deployed at U.S. passenger screening checkpoints.

The DHS modernization initiative addresses an important need as airports manage record passenger volumes while facing increasingly sophisticated threats. Traditional screening technologies can have higher relative false alarm rates, which result in slower operations, increased costs, and more stress for travelers.

"American aviation security isn't just about detecting known threats, it's about building systems resilient enough for threats we haven't encountered yet," said Thomas B. Pickens III, Chairman and CEO of Astrotech Corporation and 1st Detect. "Mass spectrometry set the standard, lab-grade precision in the field, detecting trace amounts that traditional screening often miscategorizes. As DHS modernizes this critical infrastructure, we believe we are ready to deliver technology that doesn't just meet today's standards but sets tomorrow's."

Addressing the False Alarm Challenge

A key advantage of mass spectrometry-based detection is the reduction in false alarm rates compared to conventional screening technologies. False alarms create cascading operational problems, including extended checkpoint delays, wasted security personnel time, missed flights, and frustrated passengers. By providing more accurate molecular identification of threat substances, TRACER 1000 can help security teams focus resources on genuine threats rather than investigating harmless substances that trigger false positives.

Immediate Capacity to Scale

Unlike technologies that require years of development or manufacturing ramp-up, Astrotech believes that 1st Detect has the infrastructure and capacity to expand production immediately to meet anticipated demand from the DHS modernization program. The Company believes that its Austin, Texas, facility is positioned to support rapid deployment as airports and federal agencies implement upgraded screening infrastructure.

"We are offering tested, certified, and ready to deploy technology that is operational today in some of the world's busiest airports," Pickens added. "We believe we have the capability to scale production to meet the timeline Secretary Noem has outlined."

Supporting a National Security Priority

The DHS aviation security modernization plan represents a substantial investment in screening infrastructure. As the initiative moves from planning to implementation, 1st Detect and Astrotech intend to engage with federal agencies, airport authorities, and industry stakeholders to demonstrate how detection and analysis with its mass spectrometry technology can strengthen security posture while improving operational efficiency.

For airports and security professionals interested in learning more about TRACER 1000's capabilities and deployment timelines, 1st Detect is available for briefings, demonstrations, and technical consultations.

About 1st Detect

Based in Austin, Texas, 1st Detect develops, manufactures, and sells trace detectors for security and detection markets. A subsidiary of Astrotech Corporation (Nasdaq: ASTC), the company's TRACER 1000 ETD® and TRACER 1000 NTD™ systems deliver laboratory-grade performance in portable designs built for real-world environments.

For more information, visit https://1stdetect.com .

About Astrotech Corporation

Astrotech Corporation (Nasdaq: ASTC) is a mass spectrometry company that creates, operates, and scales innovative businesses through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Each subsidiary leverages Astrotech’s core technology to serve specialized markets:

1st Detect develops, manufactures, and markets trace detection systems for security and narcotics screening applications.

AgLAB designs process analyzers tailored to the agriculture industry.

Pro-Control produces solutions for in-situ chemical process control in industrial manufacturing.

BreathTech is advancing a breath analysis platform to detect volatile organic compounds (VOCs) associated with infections and critical health conditions.

EN-SCAN, Inc. delivers portable, ruggedized environmental testing solutions that integrate gas chromatography and mass spectrometry for use in challenging field environments.





Astrotech is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit https://www.astrotechcorp.com .

