Zevra Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CELEBRATION, Fla., Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ZVRA) (Zevra, or the Company), a commercial-stage company focused on providing therapies for people living with rare disease, today announced that the Company has granted options to purchase an aggregate of 53,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Inducement Awards”) to three new employees pursuant to the Company’s 2023 Employment Inducement Award Plan (as amended and/or restated, the “Inducement Award Plan”). Each Inducement Award vests over four years, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s start date, and the remainder vesting in three equal annual installments thereafter (subject to each such employee’s continued employment on each vesting date).

Each Inducement Award was granted as an inducement material to the individual entering into employment with Zevra, in accordance with Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4). The Inducement Award Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Zevra, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals entering into employment with Zevra.

About Zevra Therapeutics, Inc.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage company focused on addressing unmet needs for the treatment of rare diseases. Our mission is to bring life-changing therapeutics to people living with rare diseases. With unique, data-driven development and commercialization strategies, the Company is overcoming complex drug development challenges to make new therapies available to the rare disease community.

Expanded access programs are made available by Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. and its affiliates and are subject to the Company's Expanded Access Program (EAP) policy, as published on its website. Participation in these programs is subject to the laws and regulations of each jurisdiction under which each respective program is operated. Eligibility for participation in any such program is at the treating physician's discretion.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s expanded access program. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Zevra and its current plans or expectations. They are subject to several known and unknown uncertainties, risks, and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other important factors are described in detail in the "Risk Factors" section of Zevra’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed on March 12, 2025, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, filed on November 5, 2025, as well as Zevra’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure that such expectations will prove correct. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date after the date of this press release.

Zevra Contact

Nichol Ochsner

+1 (732) 754-2545

nochsner@zevra.com