Investors in DeFi Technologies Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before January 30, 2026 to Discuss Your Rights – DEFT

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in DeFi Technologies ("DeFi Technologies" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DEFT) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of DeFi Technologies investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 12, 2025 and November 14, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) DeFi Technologies was facing delays in executing its DeFi arbitrage strategy, which at all relevant times was a key revenue driver for the Company; (ii) DeFi Technologies had understated the extent of competition it faced from other digital asset treasury companies and the extent to which that competition would negatively impact its ability to execute its DeFi arbitrage strategy; (iii) as a result of the foregoing issues, the Company was unlikely to meet its previously issued revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2025; (iv) accordingly, defendants had downplayed the true scope and severity of the negative impact that the foregoing issues were having on DeFi Technologies’ business and financial results; and (v) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in DeFi Technologies during the relevant time frame, you have until January 30, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

