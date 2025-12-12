Long Beach City College Board of Trustees Approves Naming of New Performing Arts Center in Honor of Jenni Rivera

Long Beach, CA, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Long Beach City College (LBCC) Board of Trustees voted unanimously at the December Board of Trustees meeting to name the college’s new state-of-the-art Performing Arts Center in honor of global music icon and Long Beach native Jenni Rivera. The Jenni Rivera Performing Arts Center will stand as a permanent tribute to Rivera’s legacy as a trailblazing artist, beloved community figure, and powerful advocate for education, women’s empowerment, and the Latinx community.



“This naming recognizes not just an extraordinary performer, but a daughter of Long Beach whose voice and spirit transcended borders,” said Uduak-Joe Ntuk, President of the Long Beach Community College District Board of Trustees. “Jenni Rivera inspired millions through her music, resilience, and advocacy. We are proud that future generations of artists will learn and create in a space that bears her name.”



LBCC Superintendent-President Dr. Mike Muñoz emphasized the significance of the honor for students and the broader community. “The Jenni Rivera Performing Arts Center will reflect the cultural richness and diversity of our city,” said Muñoz. “Jenni’s story is one of perseverance, authenticity, and pride in her roots, and mirrors the experiences of so many LBCC students. We hope her name on this beautiful new facility reminds every student that their voice matters and their dreams are within reach.”



The new Performing Arts Center is one of the signature projects supported by the landmark Measure LB and Measure E bonds approved by voters. The facility will include a 300-seat mainstage theater, a 50-seat black box venue, recording and digital production studios, rehearsal spaces, and flexible learning environments designed to support music, dance, theater, and multimedia arts programs.



Born and raised in Long Beach, Jenni Rivera rose to international acclaim as one of the most influential voices in regional Mexican music. Her philanthropic work, entrepreneurial achievements, and commitment to uplifting women and families continue to inspire fans around the world.



Representatives of the Rivera family shared their appreciation for the recognition and the connection to Jenni’s hometown. “Our family is deeply honored that Long Beach City College has chosen to memorialize Jenni in this extraordinary way,” said Jacqi Rivera, CEO of Jenni Rivera Enterprises. “Long Beach shaped who Jenni was—as an artist, a mother, and a woman committed to her community. Knowing that young performers will grow, train, and find their creative voice in a center that carries her name is profoundly meaningful to us.”



The Board’s action supports LBCC’s ongoing investment in the arts as essential to student expression, workforce development, and the cultural vitality of Long Beach. Construction on the new facility is nearly complete at the Liberal Arts Campus, and is expected to open in Spring 2026.



For more information about LBCC facilities projects, visit www.LBCC.edu.



About Long Beach City College

Long Beach City College consists of two campuses with an enrollment of more than 35,000 students each semester. The education program’s primary purpose is to prepare students for transfer to baccalaureate-granting institutions, entry into work or career development, and to support businesses in economic development. Long Beach City College serves the cities of Avalon, Lakewood, Long Beach, and Signal Hill. Long Beach City College promotes equitable student learning and achievement, academic excellence, and workforce development by delivering high-quality educational programs and support services to our diverse communities. Visit www.LBCC.edu for more information on Long Beach City College.