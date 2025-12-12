Billor for Brokers Strengthens Specialized Freight Capacity with Live Bee Hauling Operations





RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billor is a Freight and Technology Platform that brings together truck drivers and freight brokers under one integrated ecosystem. Through structured operations and proprietary technology, Billor supports complex freight with consistency and visibility, with nationwide scale.

Millions of Bees, Miles of Precision

Each bee shipment includes between 420 and 480 hives, carrying roughly 20 to 25 million bees per load. Since the beginning of the bee-hauling season in September, Billor has transported an estimated $20 million worth of live-bee freight nationwide, using 45 trucks specially equipped for this type of operation and covering more than 129,852 miles across the country.

A single bee shipment can reach values up to $250,000, making precision non-negotiable. Drivers undergo specific training and rely on protective gear, nets, straps, hoses, and watering routines to ensure hive health throughout transit. Pickups typically occur at night to reduce heat exposure, while deliveries are completed before sunrise to maintain ideal temperature and airflow.

“Bee hauling represents exactly what we mean when we talk about adaptability,” said Douglas Carstens, CRO of Billor. “It shows how our ecosystem can support any freight type, from traditional operations to those that require extreme coordination, by combining people, structure, and technology in one connected ecosystem.”

Seasons That Keep the Country Blooming

Bee hauling isn’t a year-round activity; it happens during key pollination windows that sustain U.S. agriculture. The almond pollination season in California runs from February through May, followed by other regional periods for crops like blueberries and apples later in the year. Across the U.S., more than 15,000 bee-haul loads move annually, ensuring the pollination that keeps essential crops growing.

These time-sensitive operations demand constant coordination between brokers, dispatchers, and drivers. Billor’s technology platforms, Billor Copilot and Billor TMS, create real-time visibility across all teams, from pickup to delivery, ensuring every mile is monitored and every update is shared instantly.

Broker Partnerships That Drive Growth

Billor collaborates with a network of specialized brokers that make complex operations like live-bee transportation possible. Among these key partners is GBA TFreight Inc., a company that has become a reference in the apiculture logistics industry.

GBA TFreight Inc., headquartered in Washington State, is a freight brokerage specializing in the transportation of beehives, honey, and apiculture equipment. With years of experience handling delicate, time-sensitive loads, GBA TFreight Inc. ensures the safe relocation of millions of bees across the United States each season. Their operations demand precise timing, route optimization, and exceptional reliability, the same principles that guide Billor’s approach to logistics technology.

Through this partnership, Billor provides the structure, tracking capabilities, and digital transparency that enhance GBA TFreight’s field expertise. Together, both companies exemplify how technology and human collaboration can merge to support one of the most sensitive and essential types of freight in the country.

This collaboration reflects Billor’s broader vision: empowering brokers through innovation, uniting logistics and fintech inside one integrated ecosystem designed to make complex operations seamless.

Adaptability as a Core Principle

According to Douglas Carstens, Billor’s Chief Revenue Officer, the live-bee operation illustrates how Billor’s structure and coordinated freight network support complex, time-sensitive logistics for brokers across the country.

“Transporting live bees is more than a logistics challenge; it proves how adaptable our ecosystem is,” Carstens said. “When brokers bring us specialized freight, they rely on our structure, trained fleet, and technology to deliver consistency and control, no matter how demanding the operation.”

By integrating brokers directly into the Billor ecosystem, Billor for Brokers provides access to a fleet of more than 500 trucks nationwide, creating long-term partnerships built on adaptability, reliability, and a shared commitment to growth.

About Billor

Billor, short for “Bill of Rights,” is redefining the U.S. trucking industry through a platform built for truck drivers, freight brokers, and autonomous-truck operations. With an integrated ecosystem designed for precision and scale, Billor enables safer operations, greater visibility, and long-term growth for everyone connected to its network.