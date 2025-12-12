Secure Halo Relaunches CMMC 2.0 Readiness and Remediation Services

SILVER SPRING, MD, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SILVER SPRING, MD - December 12, 2025 - -

Secure Halo, a national cybersecurity firm and subsidiary of Mission Critical Partners, today announced the formal relaunch of its CMMC 2.0 Readiness and Remediation Services. The updated offering consolidates the firm's previous assessment and advisory activities into a newly structured program designed to support defense contractors preparing for the Department of Defense's November 2025 enforcement of CMMC 2.0 requirements. The revised service provides a unified approach to helping organizations demonstrate alignment with federal cybersecurity expectations before undergoing a third-party certification audit.

The relaunch builds on Secure Halo's long history of supporting federal agencies, national security stakeholders, and organizations operating in regulated environments. Since its founding in 2006, the firm has assisted entities across critical sectors by aligning their cybersecurity programs with frameworks such as NIST SP 800-171, NIST SP 800-172, the NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0, ISO/IEC 27001, and related federal and sector-specific guidelines. The updated CMMC readiness program reflects Secure Halo's continued commitment to helping organizations adopt defensible, standards-based security practices.

The reengineered service is organized into four phases that guide contractors from initial scoping through final pre-assessment validation. Each phase corresponds to the requirements and evidence expected under CMMC Levels 1 through 3, with particular emphasis on NIST SP 800-171 controls that form the basis of Level 2. The redesigned framework includes updated documentation templates, evidence mapping, maturity scoring, and structured milestones intended to provide organizations with clearer visibility into their readiness status ahead of a C3PAO review.

According to Matthew Yates from Secure Halo, the relaunch responds to increasing demand for predictable and repeatable compliance processes across the Defense Industrial Base. "Many organizations are seeking a more structured path to audit readiness as federal expectations become more defined," Yates said. "The updated program offers a standardized methodology that supports both leadership planning and day-to-day implementation, helping contractors prepare for certification in a deliberate and organized way."

Secure Halo's long-standing experience in adversarial tactics, defensive operations, and risk governance helped inform the redesign. The firm's approach integrates technical controls, operational practices, and organizational processes to provide contractors with a unified narrative of cybersecurity maturity. This perspective reflects the company's broader work supporting federal and commercial entities in meeting emerging standards and adapting to evolving threat conditions.

"Our goal is to deliver guidance that is technically sound and operationally meaningful," Yates added. "The revised service reflects the realities facing contractors that must demonstrate compliance while maintaining their operational commitments. By aligning each phase to established federal frameworks, we aim to provide a clear and defensible approach to meeting CMMC 2.0 requirements."

The program is available to prime contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, managed service providers, and emerging defense-focused organizations preparing for upcoming solicitations. The new structure can support organizations conducting first-time readiness efforts or updating existing compliance programs to reflect changes in federal policy. Secure Halo noted that early preparation remains critical, given the volume of contractors expected to undergo third-party assessments once CMMC 2.0 is implemented.

Since joining Mission Critical Partners in 2022, Secure Halo has continued to expand its capacity to support national security and critical infrastructure organizations. This partnership has strengthened the firm's ability to address complex cybersecurity challenges through research collaboration, technical innovation, and workforce development. The updated readiness service reflects this growth by incorporating lessons learned from real-world assessments and aligning with the evolving expectations of the CMMC ecosystem.

Secure Halo is authorized to announce this relaunch on behalf of the organization. Additional information about the CMMC 2.0 Readiness and Remediation Services can be found at Secure Halo. Organizations seeking to learn more about Secure Halo's broader cybersecurity capabilities may visit Secure Halo services. A consultation request can be submitted through the company's Get Started page at learn more.

