GeeFi Announces Major Community Giveaway to Celebrate Presale Success

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



To mark a pivotal milestone in its journey, GeeFi announced in a post on their X page a major community giveaway. This initiative serves as both a heartfelt thank you to its expanding supporter base and a celebration of the project's exceptional presale achievements. With an active community now numbering over 2,000 investors and more than $1.3 million raised during the presale, the GeeFi team remains dedicated to rewarding loyalty and fostering deeper engagement as they build the future of decentralized finance.

Celebrating Community: Prizes, Participation, and Engagement

GeeFi’s giveaway aims to reward those who have played a critical role in the project’s success to date. Participants will have the chance to win a share of a significant prize pool. The format is designed for maximum inclusivity and engagement; entering is as simple as following GeeFi on social platforms, sharing official announcements, or inviting friends to join the community..





Empowering Users: Referral System and Staking Opportunities

Central to GeeFi’s growth strategy is a powerful referral program that transforms every community member into a proactive ambassador. By generating a unique referral link through the GeeFi dashboard, users can invite others to purchase tokens. Every qualifying transaction completed via a referral link earns the referrer a 5% commission, automatically and transparently. This unique approach financially rewards advocacy, builds organic momentum, and gives every supporter a stake in the project’s continued expansion.

In addition to the referral program, GeeFi offers a high-yield staking feature designed to reward long-term investors. Token holders can lock their tokens to earn up to 55% APR, making it attractive for both DeFi newcomers and seasoned crypto users aiming to maximize their returns. With flexible staking terms, transparent rewards calculations, and robust security through audited smart contracts, GeeFi’s staking program invites users to participate in the health and security of the ecosystem while incentivizing lasting commitment.





Building the Next Generation of DeFi: The DEX and Crypto Cards

The timing of this giveaway is no coincidence, it coincides with an exciting new phase of ecosystem development. The GeeFi team is set to commence work on two groundbreaking components: the GeeFi Decentralized Exchange (DEX) and the GeeFi Crypto Cards.

The GeeFi DEX will be a non-custodial, peer-to-peer trading platform where users can swap assets with confidence, control, and minimum fees. Unlike traditional, centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, the GeeFi DEX will ensure users remain in command of their funds at all times, eliminating the risks associated with third-party custody. Plans include deep liquidity pools, lightning-fast transaction speeds, and support for a wide selection of tokens, setting the stage for broad adoption by both novice and expert traders.

On the real-world usability front, GeeFi Crypto Cards are being developed to bridge the gap between digital assets and day-to-day commerce. These cards will enable holders to spend their GeeFi tokens and other supported cryptocurrencies anywhere major payment cards are accepted, online or in brick-and-mortar stores. Features like instant crypto-to-fiat conversion at point-of-sale, integrated rewards, and easy connection with the GeeFi wallet make these cards a powerful tool for bringing DeFi into everyday life. Crypto Cards will foster adoption beyond the digital realm, letting users experience a seamless transition between decentralized finance and traditional spending.

The Foundation: GeeFi Wallet and Product-First Approach

Underlying all these efforts is GeeFi’s unwavering commitment to a “product-first” philosophy. The live GeeFi wallet for Android users is the embodiment of this approach, providing a secure, intuitive, and feature-rich environment for storing and managing digital assets. With the iOS version in final development stages, GeeFi’s accessibility and appeal continue to grow among mobile-first users, ensuring that the entire ecosystem is positioned for rapid and sustainable growth.

Learn More

Website - geefi.io

Buy $GEE Token - hub.geefi.io/buy

Whitepaper - docs.geefi.io

Telegram Chat - @geefichat

Twitter/X - @GeeFiOfficial

Discord - discord.com/invite/geefi

Download App - geefi.io/download

CoinMarketCap - coinmarketcap.com/currencies/geefi/

Media Contact Information

Natalie Santos - Marketing Director

support@geefi.io