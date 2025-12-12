North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $1.96m Flow-Through Financing

Vancouver, BC, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: NIOB) (FSE: IOR) (OTCQB: NIOMF) (“North American Niobium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce, further to its news release of December 4, 2025, that the Company has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement of flow-through common shares in the capital of the Company (each, an “FT Share”) by the issuance of 1,351,955 FT Shares at $1.45 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $1,960,334.75, exceeding the proposed amount previously announced (the “Oversubscribed Offering”)

The gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used to incur eligible “Canadian exploration expenses” in Quebec that qualify as “flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures” as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Company has agreed to renounce such qualifying expenditures with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2025, in an amount of not less than the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the issuance of FT Shares, and incur such expenses by December 31, 2026.

In connection with the Oversubscribed Offering, the Company paid finder’s fees to eligible finders consisting of $137,223.43 in cash and 94,636 common share purchase warrants (the “Finder’s Warrants”). Each Finder’s Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $1.45 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

“The overwhelming demand for this financing is a reflection of the strength of the work we’re doing and the potential that our Quebec exploration portfolio continues to show. With total flow-through funding of $4.82 million secured for our 2026 exploration program, we are well positioned to execute focused and strategic exploration initiatives aimed at generating substantial value for our shareholders,” said Murray Nye, CEO of North American Niobium.”

All securities issued in connection with the Oversubscribed Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day ending on April 13, 2026, in accordance with applicable securities legislation and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”).

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN NIOBIUM AND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia’s Omineca Mining Division and a recently acquired land package in Quebec’s Grenville Province. The Quebec properties add exposure to rare earth elements (REE), niobium (Nb), and nickel-copper (Ni-Cu) occurrences, expanding the Company’s footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to the use of proceeds and available funds following the completion of the Oversubscribed Offering and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward- looking statements, except as may be required by law.