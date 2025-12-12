Alameda Health System reminds community: Apply for Medi-Cal before December 31, 2025





OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alameda Health System is urging community members to apply for, or double-check, their current status for Medi-Cal no later than Wednesday, December 31, 2025, to ensure they do not lose access to essential health coverage. An end-of-year freeze on enrollment for some populations will go into effect on January 1, 2026, and impacted individuals who do not complete their enrollment by this date may miss the opportunity to obtain full-scope Medi-Cal in the future.

Important Medi-Cal Changes Starting January 1, 2026: Adults 19 and older who have an Unsatisfactory Immigration Status (UIS) will no longer qualify for full-scope Medi-Cal.

With health coverage playing a critical role in access to medical care, preventive services, and overall well-being, Alameda Health System encourages residents to act now — before the deadline approaches.

How to Apply for Medi-Cal Before the Deadline

Eligible individuals can complete their Medi-Cal application through any of the following:

Apply online at BenefitsCal.com — the quickest and easiest method. Visit a local Enrollment Site in your community. Call the Alameda County Social Services Agency at 888-999-4772 (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or visit alamedacountysocialservices.org. For additional health coverage programs, call Alameda County Health Insurance Technicians (HITs) at 800-422-9495 (Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Alameda Health System patients may contact Patient Access – Enrollment Services at 510-437-4961 (Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) for assistance.





Alameda Health System encourages all residents to review their coverage needs as soon as possible to avoid delays.

James Jackson, Alameda Health System CEO, added, “We want everyone to be aware of this important deadline. Taking action now ensures you and your family maintain access to health services throughout the coming year.”

If residents sign up or remain covered, they will stay covered. Benefits include:

Be less likely to delay care or skip needed doctor visits and medications for themselves and their loved ones, because coverage makes it easier to get appointments and prescriptions when you need them.​

Be more likely to get preventive checkups, screenings, and follow-up care, so problems can be found early and treated before they become emergencies.​

Have a lower chance of ending up in the ER or hospital for conditions like diabetes, heart problems, or breathing issues, because regular doctors can help keep those conditions under control.​

Have more stable health and lower out-of-pocket costs over time, avoiding big surprise bills from untreated health issues that suddenly get worse.





For more information, visit: https://www.alamedahealthsystem.org/medi-cal/ .

About Alameda Health System

Alameda Health System (AHS) is a leading safety-net, integrated health care provider and medical training institution recognized for its world-class patient and family-centered care. AHS provides comprehensive medical treatment, health promotion and disease prevention throughout our integrated network of hospitals, clinics and health services. AHS includes three acute care hospitals, an affiliate acute care hospital, a psychiatric hospital, four ambulatory care wellness centers, five post-acute facilities, and the only adult Level 1 Trauma Center and psychiatric emergency department in Alameda County. AHS is committed to promoting wellness and optimizing the health of the community through the mission of caring, healing, teaching, and serving all. For more information, visit AlamedaHealthSystem.org.

CONTACT: Eleanor Ajala

Manager, Media and Communications

Alameda Health System

(510) 421-9222

eajala@alamedahealthsystem.org

