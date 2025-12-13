Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears Phase 6 99% Allocation as Roadmap Phase 2 Advances Rapidly

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is entering one of the most notable moments in its development cycle as Phase 6 of the presale approaches 99% allocation. The project continues to record steady progress across technical, structural and community-driven milestones while advancing through Roadmap Phase 2 at a faster pace than earlier projections. With the protocol’s first public testnet scheduled for Q4 2025, interest in the project has increased as new crypto updates confirm the completion of several core components.

Expanding Development and Roadmap Phase 2 Progress

Roadmap Phase 2 focuses on building and finalizing the fundamental smart-contract architecture behind Mutuum Finance. According to the team, the dual-market lending structure, mtToken logic, liquidation systems, rate engines and analytics tools have all passed internal review. These components now form the base layer of the protocol’s design.

The development team reports that contract refinement, integration checks and audit preparation work are ongoing. Front-end and back-end systems are being aligned with the contracts so the Sepolia Testnet can operate smoothly. Roadmap Phase 2 also includes risk-parameter modeling, updated LTV configurations and mechanisms related to borrowing caps, deposit caps and collateral safety.

As these elements move closer to completion, Roadmap Phase 3 preparations have begun. This next phase involves the finalization of documentation, external audits, the testnet rollout and functional demo releases.

Growth in User Participation and Presale Metrics

Mutuum Finance has shown consistent traction throughout the presale. The token first launched at $0.01 in early 2025 and has climbed to $0.035 in Phase 6. Over time, this created a steady 250% increase driven by recurring demand. The project has now raised $19.30M, with 18,500 holders contributing across all phases.

Token distribution continues to expand. Out of the 4B total supply, 1.82B tokens are dedicated to the presale allocation. To date, 820M tokens have been sold. These metrics reflect long-term interest from users entering before the project’s V1 testnet.

Phase 6 shows one of the fastest allocation speeds recorded during the presale. With over 99% already allocated, attention has increased as only a small portion of tokens remains before the scheduled price adjustment for Phase 7.

How the Protocol Is Designed to Function

Mutuum Finance is building a lending and borrowing system with two integrated environments. The supply environment lets users deposit assets and receive mtTokens. mtTokens increase in redeemable value as interest enters the protocol. This provides a transparent yield function that is tied to activity, not inflation. Each mtToken represents the supplier’s position and updates with the protocol’s revenue flow.

The borrowing environment supports collateralized loans. Users choose between variable interest rates and stable rates. Variable rates respond to utilization. Stable rates lock at the moment the loan begins. LTV configurations vary by asset. Lower-volatility assets such as ETH and stablecoins have higher LTV ranges, while high-volatility assets maintain lower thresholds for safety. Liquidations occur when collateral value drops too far, and liquidators repay part of the borrower’s position in exchange for discounted collateral.

Security Foundations and Audit Progress

Security remains one of the core areas of development. Mutuum Finance completed a full audit with CertiK, receiving a 90/100 Token Scan score. This was followed by a second independent review from Halborn Security . The team stated that the code entered formal analysis ahead of the testnet launch window.

Mutuum Finance also operates a $50K bug bounty that rewards security researchers for identifying contract-level issues. According to the team, the purpose of the program is to eliminate potential vulnerabilities early and prepare the system for higher activity during and after testnet.

Oracle Framework and Liquidation Safety

Accurate pricing is critical for any lending protocol. Mutuum Finance plans to rely on Chainlink price feeds as its primary oracle system. The design includes fallback oracles, aggregated pricing sources and on-chain TWAP data when liquidity is deep enough. These components help ensure accurate valuations so that liquidation events occur only when appropriate.

The protocol’s liquidation system is structured to protect solvency. When collateral falls below a safe threshold, liquidators purchase discounted collateral to restore the position. A portion of the liquidation penalty may be directed to the treasury. This design helps maintain internal liquidity and reduce long-term imbalance.

Community Activity and Payment Options

The project continues to expand community engagement through a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. This recurring activity keeps participation stable and provides visibility into daily presale movement.

Mutuum Finance also supports card payments with no limits, allowing users to purchase the token without depending on exchanges or wallet transfers. The team notes that simplifying access was a priority to support wider adoption.

Mutuum Finance continues to progress through its roadmap, expand its user base and finalize key development milestones. As Phase 6 approaches 99% allocation and Roadmap Phase 2 advances toward completion, the project enters a critical period ahead of its testnet launch.

With strong presale participation, a wide community base, active audits and clear development direction, Mutuum Finance remains one of the DeFi crypto projects gaining steady attention in the early infrastructure space.