Warehouse Automation Market Size to Exceed $71.25 Billion by 2033, at 15.93% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warehouse Automation Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Warehouse Automation Market Size was valued at USD 21.84 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 71.25 billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 15.93% over 2026-2033.”

Surging Growth of E-commerce Industry is Driving the Warehouse Automation Market Expansion

The expansion of the e-commerce business has had a qualitative impact on warehouse automation. There is no denying that the growth of online business ventures is tightly linked to the global evolution of shopping, which has necessitated the enhancement of order delivery methods. By enabling routines to automate the entire working process and assisting machines in doing heavy chores, IoT technology has had a profound impact on people's daily labor and lifestyles. Utilizing IOT widely in daily life and at work promotes market expansion and offers businesses cutting-edge security and performance solutions.

Get a Sample Report of Warehouse Automation Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4211

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Honeywell Intelligrated

Daifuku Co. Ltd

SSI Schaefer

Swisslog

Geek+

GreyOrange

KION Group (Dematic)

Amazon Robotics

ABB Ltd

Fanuc Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

KUKA AG

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

Omron Corporation

Bastian Solutions LLC

Fetch Robotics Inc.

Interroll

Kardex Remstar

Viastore Systems

Warehouse Automation Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 21.84 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 71.25 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.82% From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Warehouse System, Mechanized Warehouse, Advanced Warehouse, Basic Warehouse)

• By Components (Software & Hardware)

• By Technology (Retrieval Systems & Automated Storage, Automatic Guided Vehicles, Autonomous Mobile Robots, Voice Picking & Tasking, Automated Sortation Systems)

• By Application (Apparel, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Automotive, E-Commerce, Grocery)





Purchase Single User PDF of Warehouse Automation Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4211

Lack of Regular Maintenance Can Impede Market Growth Globally

The automated systems need load assistance and maintenance. To identify and fix any problems with the system and to avert potential catastrophes, maintenance is necessary. The expenses and time needed to maintain an automated system will rise if it has been shut down for a few days or even weeks for maintenance. Furthermore, as automated systems are frequently in charge of the majority or all of the warehouse's operations, they cannot be utilized during maintenance, which can result in large losses.

Key Industry Segmentation Analysis

By Component

The hardware segment held a major market share of more than 58% in 2025 as warehouse automation uses a wide range of hardware to improve efficiency, accuracy, and productivity in warehouse processes. The software segment is accounted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2026-2033 as it serves as a solution capable of significantly improving efficiency, accuracy, and productivity in modern warehouse management.

By Technology

The retrieval systems & automated storage (AS/RS) segment led the market in 2025 with a market share of more than 30% as AS/RS are highly automated systems that leverage advanced robotics, conveyors, and software to optimize goods storage and retrieval. The automatic mobile robots (AMR) segment is to have the fastest CAGR during 2026-2033 due to the growing need for faster order processing and the desire to cut labor expenses.

Regional Insights:

With a roughly 41% market share in 2025, North America led the industry thanks to technological developments like artificial intelligence and machine learning that boosted production and efficiency. As the need for efficiency in the logistics and supply chain industry grows, warehouse automation is becoming increasingly popular in North America.

The Asia Pacific region is to see a gradual growth in the CAGR during the forecast period. The expansion of the e-commerce and retail industry in the broader market leads to drive the need for warehouse which is efficient and cost-effective.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Warehouse Automation Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4211

Recent Developments:

In Jan 2024 , Honeywell partnered with Hai Robotics to deliver high-density ACR-based storage and retrieval systems, integrating Hai’s 32-ft-reach robots (500 pph throughput vs. 100–250 pph without robotics) with Honeywell’s Momentum WES to boost space efficiency, productivity, and rapid time-to-value in distribution centers.

, Honeywell partnered with Hai Robotics to deliver high-density ACR-based storage and retrieval systems, integrating Hai’s 32-ft-reach robots (500 pph throughput vs. 100–250 pph without robotics) with Honeywell’s Momentum WES to boost space efficiency, productivity, and rapid time-to-value in distribution centers. In February 2025, Swisslog highlights rising brownfield automation with scalable retrofits, growing adoption of micro-fulfillment and hub-and-spoke models, driven by high land costs, labour challenges, and the need for faster, space-efficient, AI-enabled intralogistics operations in 2025.

Exclusive Sections of the Warehouse Automation Market Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you track the evolution of warehouse intelligence by measuring AI-driven robotic vision adoption, ML-based route optimization gains, IoT sensor deployment rates, and patent activity across AMRs, AS/RS, robotic picking, and autonomous forklifts.

– helps you track the evolution of warehouse intelligence by measuring AI-driven robotic vision adoption, ML-based route optimization gains, IoT sensor deployment rates, and patent activity across AMRs, AS/RS, robotic picking, and autonomous forklifts. PERFORMANCE & RELIABILITY BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate the efficiency of automation by comparing robot vs manual picking accuracy, system uptime, cycle-time reductions through AMRs/AGVs, throughput improvements, and error-rate minimization from automated scanning systems.

– helps you evaluate the efficiency of automation by comparing robot vs manual picking accuracy, system uptime, cycle-time reductions through AMRs/AGVs, throughput improvements, and error-rate minimization from automated scanning systems. DEPLOYMENT & SCALABILITY METRICS – helps you assess the market’s automation maturity through penetration levels (fully/semi/manual), integration capability with WMS/WES/ERP, scalability index of robot fleets, SaaS vs on-premise orchestration adoption, and multi-site deployment trends.

– helps you assess the market’s automation maturity through penetration levels (fully/semi/manual), integration capability with WMS/WES/ERP, scalability index of robot fleets, SaaS vs on-premise orchestration adoption, and multi-site deployment trends. COST & PRICING METRICS – helps you understand investment patterns by detailing capex for key automation systems, labor & error-related cost savings, installation/integration cost breakup, annual maintenance cost benchmarks, and ROI timelines for facilities of different scales.

– helps you understand investment patterns by detailing capex for key automation systems, labor & error-related cost savings, installation/integration cost breakup, annual maintenance cost benchmarks, and ROI timelines for facilities of different scales. DEMAND & ADOPTION METRICS – helps you identify high-growth end-use segments by analyzing adoption rates across e-commerce, 3PL, retail, manufacturing and F&B, along with regional demand distribution, technology preference (AMRs vs AS/RS vs AGVs), and growth drivers such as labor shortages and rapid fulfillment needs.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.