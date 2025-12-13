Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of Stride and Inspire Medical To Contact the Firm Regarding Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) and Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Class Period: October 22, 2024 to October 28, 2025





Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 12, 2026





According to the complaint, during the class period, Stride told the market that it was "one of the nation's most successful technology-based education companies" and that its "[d]eep educational, regulatory, and policy expertise" across the United States allowed it to "leverage[e] capabilities and assets to address market failures or shortcomings." The complaint continues that the foregoing were false and misleading statements because Stride was: (1) inflating enrollment numbers by retaining "ghost students"; (2) cutting staffing costs by assigning teachers' caseloads far beyond the required statutory limits; (3) ignoring compliance requirements, including background checks and licensure laws for its employees, and ignoring federally mandated special education services to students; (4) suppressing whistleblowers who documented financial directives from Stride's leadership to delay hiring and deny services to preserve profit margins; and (5) losing existing and potential enrollments.





Defendants’ materially false and misleading statements during the Class Period resulted in members of the Class purchasing or otherwise acquiring the Company’s securities at artificially inflated prices, thus causing damages when the truth was revealed.





For more information on the Stride class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/LRN



Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Class Period: August 6, 2024 through August 4, 2025,





Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 5, 2026





The Inspire Medical class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Inspire V launch was a disaster because demand for Inspire V was poor, as providers had significant amounts of surplus inventory and were reluctant to transition to a new treatment; and (ii) contrary to defendants’ statements assuring investors that Inspire Medical had taken all necessary steps to ensure a successful launch and, later, that the launch was in fact proceeding successfully – Inspire Medical had failed to complete basic tasks that were essential predicates to launch.





The Inspire Medical investor class action alleges that on August 4, 2025, Inspire Medical revealed that the Inspire V launch was facing an “elongated timeframe” due to a number of previously undisclosed headwinds. “[M]any centers did not complete the training, contracting and onboarding criteria required prior to the purchase and implant of [Inspire V],” the complaint alleges. Defendants further admitted that, although Inspire V’s CPT code had been approved for Medicare patients, “software updates for claims submissions and processing did not take effect until July 1,” which meant that “implanting centers would not be able to bill for those procedures until July 1,” the lawsuit alleges. Finally, the lawsuit claims that investors also learned for the first time that the Inspire V rollout was plagued by poor demand resulting from excess inventory. As a result, Inspire Medical reduced its 2025 earnings guidance by more than 80%, the Inspire Medical investor class action alleges. On this news, the price of Inspire Medical’s common stock declined more than 32%, the complaint alleges.





For more information on the Inspire Medical class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/INSP



Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

