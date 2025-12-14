Pollock Company Acquires ATG Communications, Strengthening Local Technology Infrastructure





AUGUSTA, Ga., Dec. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pollock Company, a third-generation, family-owned leader in office technology, managed IT services, and physical security solutions for more than 60 years, proudly announces the acquisition of ATG Communications, a respected local Internet and Voice Service Provider serving the community for 36 years.

This strategic acquisition represents a major investment in the local community and a key step forward in Pollock Company’s mission to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end technology solutions. By integrating ATG Communications’ reliable internet and voice infrastructure with Pollock Company’s broad portfolio — including managed IT, cybersecurity, print solutions, workflow optimization, and physical security — the company will offer unmatched value and convenience to businesses across the region.

“This acquisition is about more than growth — it’s about investing locally and offering a level of services and convenience that doesn’t currently exist in this market,” said Ed Pollock, CEO of Pollock Company. “Both companies share deep local roots and a commitment to dependable service. By joining forces, we can support our customers as a single source for all their technology needs — from connectivity and cybersecurity to office equipment and physical protection.”

Pollock Company has long been recognized for its personal, family-oriented approach, investment in local talent, and dedication to giving back to the community. With this acquisition, the company continues its commitment to strengthening the local economy. The addition of ATG Communications’ experienced team and network infrastructure will expand access to reliable, high-speed connectivity while maintaining the personal service customers know and trust.

“ATG Communications has been a trusted name in local internet and voice service for decades, and we’re excited to welcome their staff and customers into the Pollock Company family,” added Matt Dyches, IT Director of Pollock Company. “We’re proud to offer another business-critical service and help customers avoid the frustration of dealing with large, impersonal internet providers.”

The transition will be seamless for existing ATG Communications customers, who will continue receiving the same high-quality service they expect — now backed by Pollock Company’s expanded resources, advanced technical capabilities, and dedicated support team.

Together, the combined organization will empower businesses with faster, more secure, and integrated technology solutions.

About Pollock Company

Founded in 1965, Pollock Company is a family-owned and operated business providing managed IT services, office technology solutions, workflow and document-management systems, and physical security services. With a strong commitment to service, reliability, and community investment, Pollock Company delivers comprehensive technology solutions that help organizations thrive.

For more information, visit www.pollockcompany.com .

About ATG Communications

Established in 1989, ATG Communications has served the Augusta area for 36 years as a trusted Internet and Voice Service Provider. Known for dependable service and local expertise, ATG Communications has built long-standing customer relationships throughout the community.

Media Contact

Pollock Company

(706) 722-6565

info@pollockcompany.com

https://www.pollockcompany.com/

