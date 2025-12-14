New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports Phase 6 98% Allocation and Core Protocol Development Ahead of Q4 V1

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the DeFi sector continues to mature, projects that combine visible development progress with growing community participation are starting to stand out. One new altcoin drawing attention is Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , which has reported strong advancement across its roadmap while approaching the final stretch of its current phase. With core protocol components under development and the V1 timeline for Q4 remaining intact, Mutuum Finance is entering a period where preparation begins to turn into delivery.

What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Building

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol designed around structured mechanics rather than short-term trends. The platform focuses on creating an environment where users can supply assets to earn yield and access liquidity under clear and predictable rules.

At the heart of the protocol is a lending model that connects suppliers and borrowers through defined parameters. Suppliers deposit assets into the system and receive interest-backed returns generated by borrower activity. Borrowers access funds by providing collateral and agreeing to rates shaped by utilization and asset risk. This approach is designed to support sustainable activity across different market conditions.

The project has already gained notable traction. Mutuum Finance has raised $19.30M and attracted more than 18,400 holders. For a DeFi crypto still preparing for its first public testnet, this level of participation highlights growing confidence in the protocol’s direction and long-term potential.

Token Price, Phase Status, and Community Activity

MUTM entered the market in early 2025 at a starting price of $0.01. Since then, the token has advanced through multiple structured stages and is now priced at $0.035. This represents a 250% increase since the presale began, achieved through progressive phase movement rather than sudden price spikes.

The project is currently in Phase 6, which has reached approximately 98% allocation. As phases progress, the token price increases in planned steps, gradually tightening supply. This structure has helped maintain steady demand while rewarding early participation.

Community engagement remains active throughout this process. Mutuum Finance operates a 24-hour leaderboard, where the top daily contributor earns $500 in MUTM. This feature has helped maintain consistent visibility and interaction across the community as allocation tightens and the project moves closer to its next development milestone.

Roadmap Phase 2 Progress

According to Mutuum Finance’s official updates , the protocol’s V1 launch is scheduled for Q4 2025 on the Sepolia Testnet. This release will introduce core components including the Liquidity Pool, interest-bearing token framework, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot. ETH and USDT are planned as the initial supported assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral.

In parallel, the project has reported progress across Roadmap Phase 2, which focuses on core protocol development. This phase includes finalizing smart contracts, implementing lending logic, refining risk parameters, and aligning front-end systems with the underlying contracts. Completion of this phase marks an important step toward functional testing and public demonstration.

Security has been treated as a priority throughout development. Mutuum Finance completed a CertiK audit with a 90/100 Token Scan score, providing an early validation of its smart contract structure. In addition, Halborn Security is reviewing the finalized lending and borrowing contracts. A $50K bug bounty program is also active, aimed at identifying potential code vulnerabilities ahead of the V1 testnet.

Positioning Ahead of Q4 and Beyond

With Phase 6 nearing completion and core development continuing, Mutuum Finance is entering a stage where roadmap execution becomes increasingly visible. Projects at this point often begin to receive closer attention as they transition from planning into testing and early usage.

The combination of structured token distribution, ongoing security reviews, and a clear V1 timeline places MUTM among potential top crypto projects being monitored for upcoming milestones. As a new crypto within the DeFi lending sector, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself with an emphasis on preparation, transparency, and controlled rollout.

As the presale phase approaches full allocation, focus naturally shifts toward what comes next. For Mutuum Finance, that means completing Roadmap Phase 2 and preparing for the Q4 V1 testnet launch. With over 18,400 holders, nearly $20M raised, and the token up 250% since early 2025, the project is entering a critical period.

While the broader market continues to evolve, Mutuum Finance’s steady progress highlights how early-stage DeFi projects can build momentum through development and community growth rather than short-lived trends. As Q4 approaches, the next updates around V1 testing and protocol readiness are likely to define the project’s direction heading into 2026.