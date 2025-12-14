Point-of-Sale (POS) Market Set for Strong Expansion to USD 124.73 Billion by 2033, Driven by Digital Payments and Contactless Transaction Adoption | SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Point-of-Sale (POS) Market was valued at USD 37.27 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 124.73 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% over 2026-2033.

The growing use of digital payment methods, the need for contactless and mobile payment technologies, and the move to cloud-based and integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems are the main factors propelling the POS market's expansion.





Download PDF Sample of Point-of-Sale (POS) Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1582

Growing Adoption of AI and Machine Learning Technologies to Boost Global Market Expansion

The growing use of AI and machine learning technologies to improve agent productivity, efficiency, and service quality is driving the industry. Organizations may find performance gaps, offer individualized coaching, and streamline processes with the help of AI-powered analytics and real-time performance monitoring. Improved customer satisfaction, quicker reaction times, and more operational efficiency are the results of this cause, which is a greater reliance on cutting-edge technologies. Contact centers that use AI-powered APO solutions claim a 15% increase in agent productivity and a notable decrease in handling time. To improve service quality, businesses are automating repetitive processes, utilizing predictive insights, and integrating speech and text analytics.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

In 2025, the hardware segment dominated the point-of-sale market, with an estimated market share of approximately 60% as in-shop POS terminals with the ability to execute actual face-to-face transactions are highly demanded within the retail and hospitality industries.

By Type

Fixed POS dominated the Point-of-Sale market in 2025, with an estimated market share of around 65%. The segment’s growth is driven by the established market, which consume traditional point-of-sale systems in retail environments-these include grocery stores, restaurants, and large retail chains-all of which require reliability and functionality.

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-based deployment mode dominated the Point-of-Sale market in 2025, holding an estimated market share of more than 70%. The growth is driven by the increased use of cloud-based solutions by retail and service providers in search of greater flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness in their operations.

By Organization Size

In 2025, the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment dominated the Point-of-Sale market, with an estimated market share of about 60%. With a significant rise in SMEs taking up POS systems for improved efficiency and customer experience, this share is held to be huge.

By End-User

The retail segment dominated the Point-of-Sale market in 2025 with an estimated market share of around 50%. This leading presence was heavily influenced by the underlying factor of increasing adoption rates among retailers who embrace advanced POS systems to improve customer experience levels and workflow.

If You Need Any Customization on Point-of-Sale (POS) Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1582

Regional Insights:

In 2025, the North American region dominated the Point-of-Sale market with an estimated market share of around 40% due to the sort of high, technological basis of infrastructure set up by the electronic payment solutions of the businesses in the region. Additionally, the fastest growth was led by the Asia Pacific region, increasing by about 15% CAGR. This is mainly driven by the fast-growing adoption of mobile payment solutions as well as smartphone penetration across China, India, and Japan.

Key Players:

Clover Network, Inc. (Clover Station, Clover Mini, Clover Flex)

H&L POS (H&L POS, H&L Online Ordering, H&L Reporting)

IdealPOS (IdealPOS, IdealPOS Cloud, IdealPOS Mobile)

Lightspeed (Lightspeed Retail, Lightspeed Restaurant, Lightspeed eCommerce)

NCR Corporation (NCR Silver, NCR FastPay, NCR Counterpoint)

Oracle Micros (Oracle Micros Simphony, Oracle Micros OPERA, Oracle Micros Cloud Services)

Revel Systems (Revel POS, Revel Kitchen Display System, Revel Loyalty)

Shopify (Shopify POS, Shopify Retail Kit, Shopify Payments)

Square Inc. (Square POS, Square Register, Square Reader)

SwiftPOS (SwiftPOS Front of House, SwiftPOS Back of House, SwiftPOS Loyalty)

Toast (Toast POS, Toast Go, Toast Kitchen Display System)

TouchBistro (TouchBistro POS, TouchBistro Reservations, TouchBistro Payments)

Vend (Vend POS, Vend Inventory Management, Vend eCommerce)

Verifone (Verifone VX 820, Verifone P400, Verifone Engage Series)

Windcave (Windcave Payment Gateway, Windcave SmartPay, Windcave In-Store Solutions)

Zettle (Zettle Reader, Zettle Go, Zettle for eCommerce)

Squirrel (Squirrel POS, Squirrel Mobile, Squirrel Loyalty)

PayPal Zettle (Zettle Reader, Zettle App, Zettle Online Payment)

Moka (Moka POS, Moka Inventory Management, Moka Analytics)

Epicor (Epicor ERP, Epicor Retail, Epicor Point of Sale)

Recent Developments:

NCR announced a deal with Ennoconn Corporation to outsource POS and self-checkout hardware design and manufacturing, while retaining software and maintenance services.

Square Handheld launched a pocketable, durable POS device supporting tap-to-pay, card payments, and built-in encryption for secure transactions.

Buy Full Research Report on Point-of-Sale (POS) Market 2026-2033 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1582

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Pricing Analysis & Forecast – helps you understand the cost dynamics of POS terminals across hardware, software, and cloud-based models. It provides benchmarking insights on vendor pricing tiers and outlines forecasted trends showing how cloud-based and SaaS-driven models are reshaping cost structures and profitability.

– helps you understand the cost dynamics of POS terminals across hardware, software, and cloud-based models. It provides benchmarking insights on vendor pricing tiers and outlines forecasted trends showing how cloud-based and SaaS-driven models are reshaping cost structures and profitability. Regulatory & Compliance Landscape – helps you assess adherence to global payment security frameworks such as PCI DSS, EMV, and GDPR, along with emerging trends in mobile and contactless payment regulations. It highlights how compliance and data privacy standards influence vendor strategies and deployment models across regions.

– helps you assess adherence to global payment security frameworks such as PCI DSS, EMV, and GDPR, along with emerging trends in mobile and contactless payment regulations. It highlights how compliance and data privacy standards influence vendor strategies and deployment models across regions. Deployment & Adoption Metrics – helps you evaluate the adoption trends of POS solutions across key industries such as retail, hospitality, and healthcare. It provides comparative insights between on-premises and cloud-based POS systems, along with the growing penetration of mobile and tablet POS terminals.

– helps you evaluate the adoption trends of POS solutions across key industries such as retail, hospitality, and healthcare. It provides comparative insights between on-premises and cloud-based POS systems, along with the growing penetration of mobile and tablet POS terminals. Transaction & Operational Statistics – helps you analyze key operational indicators including transaction volumes, payment type distribution, system uptime, and processing speed, enabling businesses to benchmark performance efficiency and identify optimization opportunities.

– helps you analyze key operational indicators including transaction volumes, payment type distribution, system uptime, and processing speed, enabling businesses to benchmark performance efficiency and identify optimization opportunities. Customer Behavior & Engagement Metrics – helps you understand how consumers interact with POS systems, including satisfaction levels, loyalty program participation, and the shift toward mobile and contactless payment preferences that drive customer retention and repeat usage.

– helps you understand how consumers interact with POS systems, including satisfaction levels, loyalty program participation, and the shift toward mobile and contactless payment preferences that drive customer retention and repeat usage. Technology Integration & Innovation – helps you uncover the latest technological advancements in the POS ecosystem, such as AI-driven sales forecasting, CRM and ERP integration, and the rising adoption of biometric authentication and API-based extensions, highlighting opportunities for digital transformation and competitive advantage.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.