NEWMEDIA.COM Launches RankOS™ From Stealth, a Proven Platform for AI and Search Visibility

Denver, Dec. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following years of quiet development and real-world use across client programs, NEWMEDIA.COM, a national digital marketing agency with more than 25 years of experience in performance-driven growth, today brought RankOS™ out of stealth, announcing the platform publicly as a new operating system for brand visibility across AI-driven and traditional search environments.

As AI-driven search increasingly replaces traditional website listings with direct answers, brands face a new challenge: ranking on Google no longer guarantees visibility inside AI-generated responses. RankOS™ was developed to address that shift by unifying SEO, public relations, structured data, and AI visibility measurement into a single system.

“AI systems don’t just index websites; they rank brands based on trust, citations, and authority,” said Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM. “RankOS™ was built to help businesses understand how they are being perceived by AI and search engines, and to systematically strengthen the signals that determine whether a brand is cited, trusted, and recommended.”

Why RankOS™ Was Built

According to a 2025 AI visibility audit conducted by NEWMEDIA.COM, 87% of Colorado businesses do not appear in AI-generated search results, despite many ranking well in traditional organic search. The findings highlight a growing disconnect between SEO performance and AI visibility.











RankOS™ addresses that critical gap by:

Measuring how brands appear across AI engines and search platforms

Tracking citations, entity authority, and trust signals

Identifying the specific gaps preventing brands from being recognized by AI systems

Integrating PR, SEO, and structured entity optimization into one coordinated visibility strategy



Unlike traditional marketing tools focused solely on rankings or traffic, RankOS™ is designed to help brands become verifiable sources inside AI-generated answers.

Platform and Methodology

RankOS™ functions as both a platform and an operating methodology, allowing NEWMEDIA.COM to deploy a consistent, measurable approach to AI Engine Optimization (AEO) at scale. The system continuously monitors how brands are represented across media, web content, and AI answer engines, then prescribes targeted optimizations to improve citation frequency and authority.

NEWMEDIA.COM plans to expand RankOS™ with additional reporting modules and benchmarking releases during EOY 2025 and throughout 2026.

Market Implications

As AI platforms increasingly serve as the first point of discovery for consumers and B2B buyers, businesses that fail to establish machine-verifiable authority risk losing visibility even if they continue to perform well in traditional search.

“AI is reshaping how trust is assigned online,” said Morris. “RankOS™ gives brands a way to compete in that new environment with real data instead of guesswork.”

About NEWMEDIA.COM

Founded in 1996, NEWMEDIA.COM is a nationally recognized digital agency specializing in strategy, design, development, and performance-driven marketing for growth-focused brands. With nearly three decades of experience, the agency has partnered with startups, mid-market companies, and enterprise organizations across a wide range of industries including technology, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and professional services.

NEWMEDIA.COM is known for its integrated approach to digital growth, combining brand strategy, user experience design, advanced web development, SEO, paid media, and now AI-driven visibility optimization through its proprietary RankOS™ platform. The agency’s work has been recognized by leading industry organizations and has helped drive measurable revenue growth for clients nationwide.

With offices in Denver, Chicago, New York and over a dozen cities nationwide supporting a distributed team across the country, NEWMEDIA.COM operates as a long-term growth partner focused on durable results, technical excellence, and data-driven decision making.

