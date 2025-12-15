Solana Guest Ranch Announces Major Expansion Into Weddings, Special Events, and Wellness Retreats

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solana Guest Ranch, a historic guest ranch nestled in the lush Tanque Verde Valley on Tucson’s east side, today announced a major expansion that firmly establishes the property as Tucson’s newest high-end destination venue for weddings, special events, wellness retreats, and executive-level group experiences—with onsite lodging, full-service culinary programs, and unmatched privacy.

Following a multi-year redevelopment, Solana Guest Ranch will debut a new slate of premium offerings in 2026, including full-service food and beverage programs, expanded event infrastructure, and the arrival of Tucson’s first luxury Conestoga glamping wagons , available to book beginning February 2026.



A signature highlight of the expansion is the introduction of luxury Conestoga wagons, designed to deliver elevated comfort within an authentic Western setting. These climate-controlled accommodations feature full bathrooms and refined interiors, offering guests a one-of-a-kind overnight experience rarely found in the Southwest.

Solana’s newest wedding and special events venue is already booking into 2027, with limited availability due to the property’s private, buyout-style model. At the heart of the event experience is a fully restored 1930s Hacienda, now home to a commercial-grade catering and events kitchen designed to support weddings, retreats, and multi-day programs with professional service and culinary execution.

Adjacent to the Hacienda is the Tack Room Saloon, a dramatic full-bar and gathering space created within a painstakingly restored 1910 stable. Nestled beneath 130-foot-tall eucalyptus trees, the Tack Room opens into a large indoor-outdoor dining and event space—ideal for receptions, rehearsal dinners, galas, and private celebrations.

“This has always been about honoring the land and the history while creating something extraordinary for Tucson,” said John Jacobs, owner and developer of Solana Guest Ranch. “Over the last two years, we’ve transformed a 1948 guest ranch—whose roots stretch back to its 1948 guest ranch roots—into a fully realized destination with the infrastructure, service, and soul to host world-class events.”

Under Jacobs’ vision, Solana Guest Ranch has evolved into a private estate destination built for weddings, large family reunions, endurance athletes, wellness groups, corporate off-sites, CEO meetings, and political events —all supported by onsite lodging and hospitality services. Even during phased development, guests have consistently awarded Solana perfect 5-star ratings, praising the quality of the restoration, the peaceful setting, and the elevated guest experience.

Resort-Style Amenities at Solana Guest Ranch

Solana offers a rare combination of privacy, scale, and curated amenities designed to support multi-day stays and high-impact gatherings:

Historic ranch houses and Spanish villas with modern interiors



Premium Bridal Suite with private courtyard and dressing space



with private courtyard and dressing space Honeymoon Suite designed for post-wedding privacy and comfort



designed for post-wedding privacy and comfort Luxury Conestoga glamping wagons (launching February 2026)



Restored 1930 Hacienda with full commercial catering kitchen



with full commercial catering kitchen Tack Room Saloon with full bar inside a restored 1910 stable



with full bar inside a restored 1910 stable Expansive dining and event spaces under 130’ eucalyptus trees



Resort-style heated swimming pool



Pickleball court and outdoor recreation areas



Walking paths and landscaped grounds



Onsite catering, bar service, and event support (2026 launch)



Private buyout capability for exclusive group use





Why Solana Is One of Tucson’s Most Exceptional Destinations

What sets Solana apart is not just what it offers—but what no other venue in Tucson can replicate:

One of the only historically zoned guest ranches in Pima County



in Pima County Onsite lodging + event venue —no shuttling guests across town



—no shuttling guests across town Private, gated estate-style buyouts for groups and organizations



for groups and organizations A setting deeply rooted in Old Pueblo history, not a themed resort



Purpose-built for weddings, retreats, executive off-sites, and galas



Surrounded by nature yet minutes from Tucson’s east-side attractions



Backed by a visionary owner with a proven record of execution



Consistently awarded 5-star guest ratings





Set within the scenic Tanque Verde Valley, Solana Guest Ranch offers proximity to Tanque Verde Falls, Saguaro National Park East, Mount Lemmon, and Agua Caliente Park, while remaining entirely private and self-contained—an increasingly rare combination for high-end group events.

Beginning in 2026, Solana Guest Ranch will operate as a fully integrated hospitality and events destination, offering food, beverage, lodging, and curated experiences under one roof.

“Solana was designed for moments that matter,” Jacobs added. “When people gather here—whether for a wedding, a retreat, or a pivotal meeting—they’re stepping into a place that feels grounded, intentional, and unforgettable.”

Bookings for 2026 and beyond are now open, with limited availability for weddings and large-scale events.

For more information, event inquiries, or booking details, visit Solana Guest Ranch online or contact the events team directly at Events@solanaspanishvillas.com

Media Contact:

John Jacobs

Solana Guest Ranch & Spanish Villas

Phone: (520) 200-2059

Email: Manager@SolanaSpanishVillas.com

Website: www.SolanaTucson.com

About Solana Guest Ranch

Solana Guest Ranch is a historic guest ranch and private event estate located in Tucson’s Tanque Verde Valley. Originally developed in the mid-20th century, with structures dating back to circa 1910, the ranch has been meticulously restored and expanded to serve as one of Southern Arizona’s premier destinations for weddings, retreats, and curated group experiences. Solana blends Old Pueblo heritage with modern hospitality, offering a setting unlike any other in the region.

