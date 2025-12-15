Byron Medical Announces the Product Release of BlancOne: a Science-Powered Breakthrough Redefining In-Chair Whitening Technology

BRISBANE, Australia, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byron Medical is excited to announce their exclusive distribution of BlancOne, a system developed with cutting-edge photochemistry and biophotonics that is rewriting the rules of professional whitening. Gone are the 60-minute sessions, uncomfortable gingival barriers, and days of post-op sensitivity. Instead, patients achieve noticeably whiter smiles - up to 5 VITA shades brighter - after a single 10-minute treatment, with no pain and no sensitivity.

Science That Shines: The Power of Photons Over Peroxide

Traditional whitening relies heavily on high concentrations of hydrogen peroxide - often causing enamel dehydration and post-treatment sensitivity in nearly 50% of patients, but BlancOne Click+ takes a different path.

Using a third-generation LightSpeed photochemical system, Click+ harnesses the power of light to activate a non-radical, highly targeted oxidising molecule - singlet oxygen that lifts deep-set stains without damaging the enamel. This breakthrough method is clinically proven to deliver dramatic whitening, while also supporting remineralisation with added nano-hydroxyapatite and vitamin complexes.

It’s Not Just Whitening - It’s a Clinical Breakthrough

BlancOne Click+ offers evidence-based innovation in a form that’s simple, stunning, and sustainable - giving dentists a new standard in chairside whitening and patients a reason to smile bigger, sooner.

Part of a Complete Whitening Ecosystem

Click+ is the gateway to BlancOne’s full whitening suite, including:

Touch+ - For deeper shade corrections with no gingival barrier

- For deeper shade corrections with no gingival barrier Ultra+ - For more stubborn or complex stains (requires a gingival barrier)

- For more stubborn or complex stains (requires a gingival barrier) Home+ - A 6% HP take-home option for ongoing maintenance

- A 6% HP take-home option for ongoing maintenance Retail add-ons like whitening pens and pastes for continued results and patient engagement

BlancOne is an Italian-born innovator in dental whitening technologies, known for merging scientific rigour with cosmetic excellence. Distributed exclusively by Byron Medical in Australia, BlancOne is committed to delivering safer, smarter, and more accessible whitening solutions for every practice.

