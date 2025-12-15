Swiss Properties Invest A/S: Announcement of changes in management

Company Announcement no. 06-2025
Copenhagen, 15th December 2025
The Board of Directors of Swiss Properties Invest A/S hereby announces that Gert Mortensen will assume pthe position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as of 1 January 2026, succeeding Kirsten Sillehoved, who will continue to serve as a member of the Board.
Gert Mortensen brings more than 30 years of experience as an advisor in mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and capital raising. He has served as a certified adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since the marketplace was established in 2005.
He joins Swiss Properties Invest from his role as Partner at Baker Tilly Denmark, where he was responsible for Baker Tilly Corporate Finance. Prior to this, he held several partner and executive positions within strategic and financial advisory.
Gert holds an M.Sc. (Economics) from Copenhagen Business School and an MBA (cum laude) from SDA Bocconi in Milan.
This leadership transition is part of the company’s strategy to further strengthen its growth and enhance investor relations.
