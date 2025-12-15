|Company announcement no. 56 2025
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 50
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 50:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|16,739,987
|252.7769
|4,231,481,645
|08 December 2025
|84,311
|302.8753
|25,535,719
|09 December 2025
|85,000
|303.2572
|25,776,862
|10 December 2025
|70,000
|305.7271
|21,400,897
|11 December 2025
|70,000
|308.6707
|21,606,949
|12 December 2025
|87,000
|308.4248
|26,832,958
|Total accumulated over week 50
|396,311
|305.7028
|121,153,385
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|17,136,298
|254.0009
|4,352,635,030
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.052% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
