The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS)

The Company notifies the following acquisition of ordinary shares of EUR3.50 each (Shares) of a PDMR.

Director Number of Shares Jean François van Boxmeer 7,800

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1











Name of natural person Jean François van Boxmeer



2 Reason for the notification







Position/status











Initial notification/Amendment











3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







Name











Legal Entity Identifier code











4 Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction: 11-DEC-2025
Description of Instrument: Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
Identification Code: ISIN: NL0015002MS2
Place of Transaction: Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
Currency: EUR
Nature of Transaction: Acquisition







Price: 13.5315
Volume: 7,800
Total: 105,545.70
Aggregated: 13.5315 / 7,800 / 105,545.70





