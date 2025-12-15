MBK Center Turns Traveler Insights and Tripadvisor Awards into a Campaign “Shop like a Thai – Step into Thainess,” an Authentic Experience of Thai Shopping and Culture, Welcoming the High Travel Season

BANGKOK, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday season approaches, MBK Center has launched a new campaign video showcasing global tourists' experiences. Under the theme “Step into Thainess – Shop like a Thai,” the campaign blends Thailand's unique culture, lifestyle, and arts with the shopping experience. It aims to boost tourism during the high season and promote MBK as a Cultural Shopping Destination. The initiative focuses on appealing to all generations while spreading the warmth, charm, and friendliness of Thai shopping, alongside cultural events that leave a lasting impression on visitors.

Miss Puttachad Srinisakorn, CMO of MBK Public Company Limited, said, ““Step into Thainess – Shop like a Thai” is a campaign that highlights tourists’ voices. Our research revealed that travelers value not just products, but the Thai way of bargaining with smiles and friendship—an aspect that is unique to our culture. MBK Center is more than a mall; it’s a cultural destination. By incorporating elements like ‘Khon Dance’ and ‘Muay Thai Fight Night,’ we offer a distinct and memorable experience, promoting our soft power. We invite tourists to embrace the warmth and charm of Thainess through this campaign.”

The campaign video “Step into Thainess – Shop like a Thai” showcases cultural experiences and MBK Center as a lifestyle hub, based on in-depth analysis of tourist behavior from past Google Reviews. We found that travelers love the unique experience of bargaining like a Thai and enjoy sharing their impressions with others. This “bargain like a Thai” experience, which blends shopping with smiles and friendly interactions, sets MBK apart from ordinary malls. Visitors not only enjoy shopping for quality goods at great prices but also have the chance to form lasting friendships in a warm, casual atmosphere.

Traveler insights also confirm that MBK Center is a must-visit destination in Bangkok, as reflected by numerous awards, including Travelers’ Choice Awards 2025 in the “Things to do in Bangkok” category by Tripadvisor, the world’s biggest travel advisory platform. Most recently, we also received the Trusted Thailand certification from the Tourism Authority of Thailand, reaffirming our high safety and service standards and quality and demonstrating our confidence to welcome tourists worldwide.

Moreover, each tourist can shop according to his or her unique lifestyle. From fashion clothes to our mobile phone and IT center, we have everything in one place, including trendy Thai souvenirs like the elephant pants and Muay Thai boxing shorts.

Our health and beauty clinics also form a zone stretching from the 4th to the 6th floor, with A La ART lining both sides of the 2nd floor. Staffed by specialists, they include AVATAR Clinic, Cher Clinic, DELUNA CLINIC, Dr. Day Dental Clinic, Instyle Salon Studio, Meta Wellness, N&N Nail Spa & Salon by Ning, OPPA Clinic, Som Beauty Studio, S’rene and The Glam Clinic.

Next, we have supermarkets, lifestyle shops, cosmetic shops and various brand names can be found throughout MBK Center, such as At first, Boots, DON DON DONKI, EVEANDBOY, Watsons and Tops Market ;

sporting goods stores like FAIRTEX and SUPERSPORTS ; halal restaurants like Chaolay Seafoods, Yana, Ali’s Indian & Thai restaurant, Longest Grill by Ali, Pun Le One, The Beef Master ;

and spa massage parlors like Let’s Relax and Lalisa Hair Spa. Last but not least, many street food stalls and famous vendors are available at the Food Legends by MBK, the first food court showcasing all the legendary street foods of Thailand, with offerings including popular Thai menu items, spicy Isaan dishes, Northen cuisine, vegetarian foods, Indian cuisine, Western cuisine and more.

“Step into Thainess – Shop like a Thai” highlights the shopping preferences of tourists from different regions. For example, European tourists love buying souvenirs and Thai handicrafts and take interest in the backstory of each product, and Asian tourists enjoy shopping for value through haggling, buying in bulk and sharing their experiences on social media, while Middle Eastern tourists are impressed by the wide variety of products and services, including IT products, souvenirs and halal food.

MBK Center is a “One-Stop Cultural Shopping Destination” where travelers can enjoy both shopping and Thai culture. In addition to contemporary offerings, we showcase our rich cultural heritage through the elegance of Khon dance, a traditional performance where beautiful choreography meets exquisite costumes. Depicting the Ramayana and the adventures of Hanuman, along with other characters, free performances are held every last Thursday of the month from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Another exciting activity at MBK Center is Muay Thai Fight Night that highlights Thailand’s powerful martial arts heritage. Popular with both locals and tourists, these thrilling fights always draw large crowds. Held right in the heart of the city, at MBK Center, Muay Thai Fight Nights are free to attend and take place on the first and last Wednesday of each month!

MBK Center welcomes tourists from all over the world to experience an authentic Thai shopping experience and immerse themselves in Thai culture, where they can find a blend of tradition and modernity. Our campaign video, “Step into Thainess – Shop like a Thai,” presents real impressions from global visitors and invites everyone to take part in the fun Thai-style tourism in one place to make every visit a memorable experience.

You can view the campaign video here: https://youtu.be/_8DchqpEKEE?si=UnjMYQaDRg65JnSN

For great activities and promotions of MBK Center, visit https://www.mbk-center.co.th/ or the Facebook page mbkcenterth, and the Instagram account: mbkcenter.

#MBKCenter #StepintoThainessShoplikeaThai #Khon #MBKCenterMuayThaiFightNight #CulturalShoppingDestination

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9415f37b-d7da-40d1-b7d5-e868a165ab35