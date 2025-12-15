Rapid Growth in Transmucosal Systems Driven by High Bioavailability Benefits

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transmucosal Drug Delivery Systems Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global transmucosal drug delivery systems market, valued at US$ 82.02 billion in 2024, is set to reach US$ 129.46 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2031. This growth can be attributed to the increasing advantages this drug delivery method offers over traditional routes, such as improved bioavailability, rapid onset, avoidance of first-pass metabolism, and ease of administration.

Market Growth Factors

Transmucosal drug delivery is recognized for its sustained effectiveness, especially with noninvasive methods like intranasal, buccal, sublingual, and rectal routes. These provide systemic delivery without the need for specialized personnel, which is advantageous for both caregivers and patients. Benefits such as quick symptom relief and reduced first-pass metabolism render these methods well-suited for palliative care and management of chronic conditions like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and chronic respiratory diseases. A notable study published by PubMed Central in January 2020 confirmed the efficacy and user-friendliness of STS101, an intranasal DHE powder, in treating migraines, showing promising results in rapid and consistent pain relief without recurrence.

The availability of pharmacological agents in oral transmucosal forms significantly supports patients with dysphagia, frequent vomiting, and conditions such as hypertension, asthma, and mental health disorders. Biodegradable oral films enhance systemic drug availability, featuring fast-dissolving adhesive strips that yield rapid action and high bioavailability, thus driving market growth.

Strategic Market Insights

The comprehensive Global Transmucosal Drug Delivery Systems Market Analysis to 2031 explores industry trends, segmentation by system types, end users, and geography. It highlights key player statistics, significant trends, and opportunities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. The nasopulmonary segment dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to continue its lead, with healthcare facilities capturing the largest market share owing to superior resources and expertise. Meanwhile, the homecare settings segment is projected to experience significant growth through 2031.

In terms of geographic dominance, North America retained the largest market share in 2023, driven by a rise in chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular conditions, as well as numerous product launches by key industry players.

Industry Developments and Future Opportunities

Significant advancements by leading companies are poised to shape the market's future. For instance, in February 2024, Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. presented favorable findings of sublingual Anaphylm at the AAAAI 2024 meeting. Meanwhile, iX Biopharma Ltd launched IXB-322 in August 2022, expanding its repertoire with a sublingual dexmedetomidine wafer. Tillotts Pharma AG and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. also introduced new innovations in 2021, focusing on gastrointestinal and ulcerative proctitis treatments accordingly.



