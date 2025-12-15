Satellite IoT Market to Surge to $3.5 Billion by 2030, Driven by Industry 4.0 and LEO Satellite Networks

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite IoT Market - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Satellite IoT was valued at US$1.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Satellite IoT market.







The satellite IoT (Internet of Things) market is growing rapidly as industries seek reliable connectivity solutions for remote and hard-to-reach locations. Traditional cellular networks have coverage limitations, making satellite-based IoT a game-changer for industries such as agriculture, maritime, mining, and logistics. Satellite IoT enables real-time monitoring, data collection, and asset tracking across vast geographical areas, enhancing operational efficiency and decision-making. The increasing deployment of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations by companies like SpaceX, Amazon, and Iridium is further boosting the accessibility and affordability of satellite IoT solutions. As industries embrace digital transformation and automation, the demand for satellite-based IoT connectivity is expected to surge.



What Technological Innovations Are Driving The Adoption Of Satellite IoT?



The satellite IoT industry is witnessing groundbreaking advancements in low-power communication protocols, miniaturized IoT sensors, and AI-driven data analytics. Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) and low-power wide-area networks (LPWAN) are enabling cost-effective, energy-efficient IoT deployments via satellite connectivity. AI-powered data processing is enhancing predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, and automated decision-making across various sectors. The integration of blockchain for secure data transmission is also gaining traction, ensuring tamper-proof communication between IoT devices and satellite networks. Additionally, advancements in antenna technology, including phased-array and electronically steerable antennas, are improving data transmission efficiency for IoT applications. These innovations are making satellite IoT more scalable, reliable, and commercially viable.



Which Industries Are Driving The Demand For Satellite IoT Services?



The agriculture sector is leveraging satellite IoT for precision farming, soil monitoring, and livestock tracking. Maritime and offshore industries are using satellite IoT for fleet management, vessel tracking, and environmental monitoring. The logistics and supply chain industry is integrating IoT-enabled satellite tracking for real-time shipment visibility and theft prevention. The oil and gas sector is adopting satellite IoT for remote asset monitoring and pipeline surveillance. Additionally, the environmental sector is utilizing satellite IoT for climate change research, wildlife conservation, and disaster response. As more industries require reliable connectivity beyond terrestrial networks, the satellite IoT market is poised for rapid expansion.



What Factors Are Fueling The Growth Of The Satellite IoT Market?



The growth in the satellite IoT market is driven by increasing demand for real-time remote monitoring, rising adoption of Industry 4.0 automation, and advancements in satellite technology. The expansion of LEO satellite networks is significantly reducing latency and improving coverage for IoT applications. Governments and enterprises are investing in satellite IoT to enhance disaster management, environmental monitoring, and border security. The growing need for secure, reliable, and energy-efficient IoT connectivity is also accelerating market adoption. As satellite IoT continues to bridge the digital divide, industries across the globe are expected to leverage its capabilities for enhanced operational efficiency and decision-making.

Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.5% Regions Covered Global



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Astrocast

Eutelsat

FOSSA Systems

Globalsat Group

Globalstar Inc.

Hiber

hiSky

Inmarsat plc

Iridium Communications Inc.

Kepler Communications

Lacuna Space

Myriota

OQ Technology

ORBCOMM Inc.

Sky and Space Global

Spire Global

Swarm Technologies (a SpaceX company)

u-blox

Verizon

Wyld Networks

